AbbVie inks Immunome solid tumor deal that could top $2.8 billion in biobucks

AbbVie is doling out $30 million in cash to ink an oncology pact with Immunome and potentially identify up to 10 new target-antibody pairs using the biotech’s discovery engine.

According to the multi-year deal, AbbVie has the option to purchase worldwide rights for up to 10 new target-antibody pairs arising from three specified tumor types. Immunome will be eligible to receive platform access payments of up to $70 million total if AbbVie wants the biotech to keep conducting research. AbbVie will also pay an option exercise fee in the low single-digit millions for each pair it chooses, according to a Jan. 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Immunome could also make up to $120 million per target in development and commercial milestones for products derived from the pairs AbbVie buys, with the potential for additional sales milestone payments of up to $150 million per target, plus royalties.

Immunome, a clinical-stage company based in Pennsylvania, uses its human memory B cell platform to discover and develop new antibody therapeutics. The new pact aligns with Immunome’s strategy to maximize drug discovery potential via partnerships across many therapeutic segments, alongside advancing its own proprietary pipeline, according to Immunome President and CEO Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D.