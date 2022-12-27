5 must read books on entrepreneurship for 2023

New Delhi– The only way to find calm and comfort in today’s highly uncertain world is via books. Since entrepreneurship has been a hot topic in recent years, several business titans have documented their entrepreneurial journey.

The top 5 business books you shouldn’t miss reading this year are as follows:

Engineered in India: From Dreams to Billion-Dollar Cyient

Authored by BVR Mohan Reddy is the story of a young man who steps out of the precincts of IIT Kanpur in 1974 with a dream in his heart — to become an entrepreneur and contribute to nation-building. Undaunted by the dearth of experience and means to capital in pre-Liberalisation India, B.V.R Mohan Reddy’s enterprising spirit takes the long and winding road, never losing sight of his ambition. He gains overseas education on scholarship and dons multiple hats before embarking on his life’s mission at forty.

Published by: Penguin Random House

Available on: Amazon

Maverick Effect: The Inside Story of India’s IT Revolution

In the mid-1970s, a young, twenty-something man living an American dream threw away a lucrative job as a database manager and came back to India. At that time, India had no IT industry to speak of; computers were a novelty, and the nation was trapped in socio-economic backwardness and a labyrinthine License Raj.

Published by: Harper Collins Publishers India

Available on: Amazon

The Dolphin and the Shark: Stories on Entrepreneurship

The Dolphin and the Shark is born out of Namita Thapar’s experiences of being a judge on Shark Tank India and running the India business of the pharma company Emcure as well as her own entrepreneurship academy. The book emphasises how leaders of today need to strike a balance between being a shark (aggressive leader) and a dolphin (empathetic leader).

Published by: Penguin Random House

Available on: Amazon

Rahul Bajaj: An Extraordinary Life | Official Biography of the chairman of Bajaj Group

‘Integrity and character matter. Without them, no amount of ability can get you anywhere. In addition, you need courage — courage to make difficult decisions and courage to oppose something if your conscience tells you that you are right’– Rahul Bajaj. Rahul Bajaj is a billionaire businessman, the chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group and a former member of Parliament. This book is not just the story of Rahul Bajaj but the story of India. The author takes us through the country’s transformation from the time Rahul Bajaj’s mother was imprisoned during the freedom struggle to the prism of his eventful life. Based on unrestricted interviews, the book is full of anecdotes, business learnings and political asides. It is, at its core, a moving human story.

Published by: Penguin Random House

Available on: Amazon

God’s Own Entrepreneurs

Roshan draws from his rich experience as a journalist and an ardent observer of the start-up ecosystem in telling us the stories of 21 different individuals with varied backgrounds connected only by that invisible thread we call “entrepreneurial spirit”. This book is fascinating, revealing and insightful — Parry Ravindranathan, Former MD International, Bloomberg Media. “Connecting the dots, I gather from reading ‘God’s Own Entrepreneurs’ that Roshan has one audience in his mind — future Malayali entrepreneurs. This book will delight their palate.”– Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and MD, Hurun India, Malayali entrepreneurs have contributed not just to our economy, but also the GCC and global economy in a big way. Coming from God’s Own Country, the ability to work hard and be opportunistic has allowed them to flourish. Their stories have not been told, as they should have been. ‘God’s Own Entrepreneurs’ can not only inspire others but also give Malayalis the credit they deserve for helping build India’s entrepreneur ecosystem — Anupam Mittal Shark, Shark Tank India, and Founder Shaadi.com

Published by: Notion Press

Available on: Amazon.