5 Head-Turning Shots Every Indian Bride Must Have

New Delhi– The wedding season is almost approaching. And if you’re getting married, you must already be making preparations for the big day. Indian weddings are, after all, nothing less than intense mini-festivals that demand that every moment be photographed and preserved. If you want those Instagram-worthy pictures in your wedding album, it’s up to you to select the greatest photographer with the best camera equipment.

But it is simple to become distracted and forget to take pictures of some of your D-breath-taking day’s moments due to the numerous errands to do and stress of wedding preparations. But rest assured-we’ve got your back.

Here are 5 eye-catching photos that no Indian bride can afford to miss. (And oh, a camera suggestion you need to include in your photographer checklist)

Document the Makeover

The process of turning into a bride is so wholesome that you can’t afford to miss any detail. So, make sure you get every step captured – be it the process of getting ready or flaunting that oh-so-gorgeous jewellery and outfit. Just let the camera adorn your bridal beauty on the roll film while you cherish the process of getting ready for the big event. The Nikon Z 6II camera comes with an exceptional resolution of 24.5 MP and next generation autofocus to capture every single detail of your makeover. Sheer perfection for a perfect bride like you.

The Ultimate Bridal Outfit Twirl

You’ve finally pulled together the most stunning bridal attire after going back and forth with the jewellery, hours spent on the ideal bridal makeup, and numerous outfit tries. A stunning single photograph of you spinning and showcasing your wedding attire in all its splendour is required after weeks of searching.

You can take a solo outfit-twirl photo in the garden, the halls, or the main stage. Nothing is better than including your better half or bestie in it if you don’t want to do it alone.

But how do you make sure to snap your bridal outfit grandeur in the most aesthetic way? Nikon Z 6II features fast image processing, so whether you twirl beautifully or pose graciously with your spouse, this camera captures everything with extraordinary clarity and Pinterest-type aesthetic. To ensure the beauty is expressed in its true colours, Nikkor Z 24-70MM F/2.8 S is the go-to lens. You can get everything from detailed outfit close-ups and wide-angle shots, the lens is the secret ingredient for the oh-so-wow wedding outfit pictures.

The No-Skip Grand Entry

It’s time to record this magnificent moment of a lifetime as you enter the location with your family and friends, dressed to wow each and every guest. Not just for the visitors but also for the photographer, you are the centre of attention. So, take advantage of the opportunity and give him some of your greatest shots to remember for the rest of your life.

And to capture this priceless moment, you need a camera that records at 4K ultra-HD even under dim lights.

One with Your Lady Gang

It’s time to bring out the quirky side of you with your bridesmaids. It’s only fair that you have some candids clicked with your best buddies who have been with you for years. Experiment with poses, rock different styles, and let the pictures adorn your wedding portfolio.

There’s so much you can explore; every nook and corner can be a backdrop to capture the bridal gang craziness if captured with NIKKOR Z 14-24MM F/2.8 S. The magnificent lens captures the interiors beautifully, a win-win especially if it’s a destination wedding. After all, your squad deserves to be in the spotlight, right?

The One with Your Soulmate

Let your relationship with your other half be represented in its true spirit. You can capture a succession of images that change from silly and romantic to jittery and ecstatic. But keep in mind that good photos need a good camera. And the only way to take photographs that are worth looking at again is with a mirrorless digital camera like the Nikon Z 6II. Your special day images will be enhanced by the high-speed shooting ability and 4K Ultra HD video capabilities of the Nikon Z 6II.

A perfect day calls for a perfect camera made specifically to record the wedding rituals and shenanigans. Now, it’s your responsibility to narrow down a photographer who brings a Nikon Z 6II to the table. No compromises on the quality.

Nikon offers a range of mirrorless camera options for every budget for the most beautiful pictures and videos. If you want every micro detail to be captured in frames and every moment to be in ultra-clear memorable videos, Nikon Z 9 is your best bet with 8K ultra-HD videos at 30 FPS. Crazy, right?

If you want your wedding album to be a goldmine of fun memories, raw emotions, and royal glory, make sure your photographer knows what you are expecting. Even better, give them a list of shots that you can’t compromise upon. And voila, you are all set. (IANS)