Vegan food festival comes to Dubai Expo 2020

New Delhi– In collaboration with Veganuary and Vegan Days, Dubai Expo 2020 is all set to host the Middle East’s first Vegan Food Festival, presenting flavours from around the world with a game-changing culinary experience.

International F&B brands participating in the Vegan Food Festival include Chuck Chick – Vegan Burgers, Papa Burty’s, and Veg’d by Matthew Kenney, to name a few.

“Our ethos is reflected in Expo 2020’s theme: “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” This is a huge deal and we are truly excited to be part of this and leading the way for plant-based dining this Veganuary. A truly unique experience.I feel this could be a real turning point for the vegan movement in the Middle East. Dubai has always been a melting pot of different cultures with many vegan options and we now hope that the veganuary festival at festival garden showcases the benefits of adopting a plant-based diet that can not only recharge you but give your body a break from heavy meats and dairy”, said Celebrity Chef Matthew Kenney.

The food fest will take place over three weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) from 14 to 30 January at Expo 2020’s Festival Garden, bringing together the plant-based food the region has to offer, giving visitors the opportunity to sample nutritious vegan bites with a side of music from a diverse line-up of DJs. (IANS)