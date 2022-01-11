Understand your skin’s microbiome

By Anita Golani

New Delhi,– With new technologies and research methodologies emerging every year, the skincare industry has undergone a significant transformation. Organic products are being developed by the industry, and they will play an important part in long-term skincare. The Skin microbiome is one of the primary and important upcoming skincare regimens that will undoubtedly have a significant progression in the Indian beauty industry this year. Microbiomes are made up of trillions of microscopic bacteria that live on the surface of our skin. Though it may appear repulsive, both good and harmful bacteria play a crucial role in keeping our skin healthy, clear, and bright.

Role of the microbiome:

Well, there are still more topics to cover in order to learn everything there is to know about the skin microbiome, which, as we all know, plays a critical role in the health, well-being, and protection of human skin and body. Skin microorganisms are thought to play a critical role in disease defence. It is also essential for our immune system, and it has a significant impact on skin health, aesthetics, and personal hygiene. It’s critical to learn everything there is to know about the skin microbiome in order to comprehend the makeup of our skin and where the microbiome fits in. Skin health and the presence of skin disorders such as loose skin, black spots, pimples, acne allergies, dark circles, or even the early ageing process have been linked to an imbalance of microbiomes on the skin. The skin microbiome is a collection of bacteria that live on the surface of the skin.

What are Skin Microbiomes and how does it work.

The microbiome of our skin is also known as’skin flora.’ It is made up of a variety of microorganisms that live on our skin. It has a significant impact on our skin’s appearance and behaviour. It has an impact on how our skin feels and appears. Your skin is the greatest organ in your body. And it’s alive with trillions of creatures with critical genetic and metabolic capacities, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microbes. The skin microbiome is the name given to these invisible life things. They’re crucial to your general well-being. As we all know, it is made up of both beneficial and bad bacteria that live on the surface of our skin. In order to maintain beautiful, healthy, radiant, immaculate, and vibrant skin, it is critical to have a suitable balance of both bacteria. When beneficial bacteria flourishes and expands, it makes it more difficult for bad bacteria to take control. Maintaining adequate balance will aid in the creation and enhancement of your skin’s immunity capacity and functions in the treatment of blemishes, dark spots, dark circles, and acne. It acts as an anti-ageing agent and keeps the skin looking youthful and radiant.

For those who are unfamiliar with the characteristics of the skin microbiome and what it comprises of, the following information is provided. To make the knowledge easier for you, we’ve created a guide to assist you with it and to help you identify the key terminology used throughout.

Our Skin microbiome is full of Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Postbiotics.

Probiotics: Probiotics are the live bacteria that are present on our skin. It also helps in supporting and sustaining the microbiomes.

Prebiotics: Prebiotics are the important and crucial substances on our skin. Its main function is to feed and restore the growth and stability of probiotics.

Postbiotics: Postbiotics are the end-productsor outgrowth of which the probiotics form through their disintegration on and within the skin’s surface. These postbiotics functions in forming a perfect and ideal skin microbiome. It also helps in creating and forming moisture, balancing the skin. It also helps in strengthening the skin’s barrier.

Anita Golani, Founder, iORA (IANS)