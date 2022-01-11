New Delhi– Getting your wedding beauty looks just right is a crucial part of the planning process. After all, you want to look picture-perfect and radiant on your wedding day, which necessitates some effort and forethought. The wedding, which is filled with rites and traditions, represents the start of her incredible journey, which is filled with memories and sentiments, making it one of her most photographed days.

Exclusively by MyGlamm has created a Bridal Vanity Kit with designer Manish Malhotra’s top 10 bridal favourites, including luxurious cosmetics and artisanal skincare. The collection has something for every discriminating bride, whether it’s the Kesar face pack or the Sandalwood SPF gel. We all know how vital a morning glow is, but what’s even more important is your glamour quotient after the sun sets – something their cosmetics line excels at. Manish Malhotra – The Bridal Vanity Kit celebrates you, from the brilliant hi-shine lipstick for a bold touch, mascara and glitter eyeliner for letting your lashes do the talking, to the face and body highlighter for a shimmering path as you walk down the aisle.

It’s fair to say that the modern bride prefers to plan her wedding from the ground up.

Malhotra’s Top Ten Bridal Favourites:

Sandalwood & Saffron Sheet Mask

The Sandalwood & Saffron Brightening Sheet Mask is based on time-tested skincare secrets passed down through generations of Indian women. Natural extracts from sandalwood, saffron, and green tea reinforce the skin’s natural protective barrier, brighten, and act as a shield against free radicals in the Sandalwood & Saffron brightening sheet mask, which is made with natural bamboo fibres, is biodegradable, and contains natural extracts from sandalwood, saffron, and green tea. Sandalwood extracts help to keep the skin moisturised and clean.

Price: 249/-

Kesar Face Pack Gel

Manish Malhotra Kesar Face Pack Gel is formulated with all-natural components and is a tried-and-true formulation for glowing, younger-looking skin. It contains aloe vera juice and kesar, both of which have moisturising, healing, and regeneration effects. They also tone and firm the skin while lightening dark spots and discoloration. Ginger, a potent antioxidant that also helps circulation, is added to this nutritious mask.

Price: 945/-

Sandalwood SPF 25 Gel

Sandalwood SPF 25 Gel is a recipe created to protect the skin from sun damage for a healthier, more radiant complexion. It’s made with aloe vera juice, sandalwood, haldi, and chamomile, all of which are known for their nourishing, healing, and hydrating properties. They prevent skin from UV damage and irritation, resulting in a brighter complexion. Chamomile oil, coconut oil, and olive oil are also included to this soft yet powerful sunscreen for its antibacterial and healing characteristics.

Price: 945/-

9 in 1 Eyeshadow Palette – Rendezvous

They glisten and sparkle, smooth as cream and sleek as liquid metal-ideal companions for a night out on the town or a dazzling day out. The 9 in 1 Eyeshadow Palette features dramatic, statement colour in three opulent finishes-foil, metallic, and matte-to let you create everything from a smouldering, smoky eye to an attention-grabbing explosion of colour and everything in between. One swipe is all it takes to get ready: it’s powder-free, creamy, and long-lasting. Quite literally, eye candy.

Price: 1850/-

Glitter Eyeliner – Black Moon

Black Moon is a black shade, you can never go wrong with a classic. A little glitter and a whole lot of glamm! It is a smooth, waterproof and transfer-proof pencil eyeliner. It’s versatile enough to create everything from a fashion-forward graphic winged liner to a sultry smokey eye. Made to last all night long, this glitter eyeliner uplifts any ensemble.

Price: 850/-

Soft Matte Lipstick – Blush Rose

Blush Rose is a soft pink with blue overtones that will give you a youthful appearance. Isn’t it the ideal to have a velvet cream lipstick in a beautiful colour? The Soft Matte Lipsticks combine an opulent matte look with a delectably creamy feel – the best of both worlds! These lipsticks are infused with tropical oil for petal smooth, matte pouts and glide on softly with a light-as-air feel.

Price: 950/-

Hi-Shine Lipstick – Vintage Wine

Vintage Wine is a seductive blackberry colour that’s ideal for a night out. With this selection, a genuine head-turner knows she’s onto a winner. Intense colours and smooth, glossy textures give your lips a new depth. Like creamy butter, your new pout favourite slides across your lips. The lipsticks have a smooth feel and a long wear time. Allow your mouth to speak for you.

Price: 950/-

Face & Body Highlighter

Get a glow like no other the Face & Body Highlighter. It’s as natural as a sunkissed glow and as glam as a goddess. This all-over, silky, gel-like luminizer is designed to give you the ultimate liquid metal shine, dewy, radiant skin, and help every curve catch the light.

Price: 1250/-

Gel Finish Nail Lacquer – Blush Babe

You’ve got that summer-ready, perfectly shaped manicure. With a hi-shine, gel finish, this collection features 20 luxury pastel tones inspired by all things summer. Its non-toxic, fast-drying solution gives you salon-ready nails with just one application. Get the long-lasting shine of a glossy gel effect on the go!

Blush Babe: is a pink shade that reminds us of that perfectly flushed face after a morning swim.

Price: 295/-

Manish Malhotra Antimicrobial Facial Wipes

MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Antimicrobial Facial Wipes are gentle and extremely effective washing and makeup-removing facial wipes. These antimicrobial, pH-balanced face cleaning wipes are designed to gently cleanse your skin while removing pollutants, makeup, and excess oil with just a wipe. Its calming blend of vitamin E oil and rosemary oil tones, moisturises, and soothes your skin, while antibacterial neem, aloe vera, and olive extracts nourish it. As a result, your skin is rapidly cleansed and delicately scented with the sweet, woody aroma of oud, which helps you relax.

Price: 349/- (IANS)