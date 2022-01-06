Millennials on live-in relationships

New Delhi– A recent survey amongst millennials on freedom, career, compatibility, and sex on dating App QuackQuack showed some interesting findings.

Divided thoughts on live-in relationships and marriage –

Users in the 18-35 age range had mixed feelings about being in a live-in relationship with their partner or to-be partner on whether they would want to be in a live-in relationship with their partner. 63 per cent of those under 30 desire to be in a live-in relationship because it will allow them to get to know their spouses better. While 55 per cent of people over 30 want to marry and start a family because they are doing well professionally and want to take the next step in their personal lives.

When you have an Indian family, live-in relationships are difficult to pursue; 26.5 per cent of users regard their family values as a barrier, even if they desire to be in a live-in relationship. Only 17 per cent of people over 30 have a clear ticket to it, while only 12 percent of people under 30 have a red flag.

Lifelong live-in relationships are better than marriage: Say those who are below 30

Marriage is supposed to be the key to happiness, but what if a new key has been discovered by the younger generation? Only 28 percent of people under the age of 30 believe that marriage is preferable over a long-term live-in relationship, with women (32 percent) being more likely than men to hold this opinion (24 percent ). Marriage adds duties and connects two people eternally in a thread, whereas live-in relationships do not. This is why a lower percentage of young people prefer marriage over live-in relationships.

Over half of those over the age of 30 (62 percent) believe that tying knots with one person is preferable to living forever without giving the relationship a formal name.

A live-in relationship is a compatibility test –

Before getting married, a pair must know their compatibility; 46 per cent of users believe that live-in relationships are a fantastic way for couples to assess their compatibility. Couples who live together before marrying are aware of each other’s lifestyle choices and other significant variables that may affect their marital life.

More time for career growth –

A majority of women in the 18-30 age bracket, 74.6 per cent, believe that living together can allow them more time to focus on their jobs. Responsibilities in a marriage might become an impediment to a couple’s professional development.

Ending a live-in relationship is easier than getting a divorce –

The last vow of a long-lasting partnership may be taken by brides and grooms, but how many of them can keep it? Divorce is still stigmatised in our society, so ending a marriage can be a difficult decision. In the meanwhile, leaving a live-in relationship can be emotionally and physically draining, but it is not legal. This is the viewpoint of 69 percent of users.

It is not only sexual –

Many people believe that sexual demands, rather than emotional or intellectual needs, drive live-in relationships. The majority of users (70.5 percent) disagree. They don’t believe that passion or solely physical demands drive people to live together. Everything else is secondary to love and two people’s desire to live together.

Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack, said, “Even after the government has legalised live-in relationships, it seems that our society will take some time to accept them.” We should not impose restrictions on this generation; they are intelligent enough to know what they want and brave enough to communicate it. Whether it’s a live-in relationship or marriage, the choice should solely be theirs. In my opinion, we better get ready to accommodate this change.”

Adding, “Although seniors may take some time to approve of a live-in relationship, the youthful generation is poised to transform the relationship and marital world. They aren’t completely opposed to marriage, but the traditional notion of living with one person for the rest of one’s life does not appeal to them. Some people want to test their connection before making solemn lifelong vows, while others simply don’t want to be tied down by a string. One thing is clear: the new India wants live-in partnerships to be regarded like any other relationship. They don’t want it to be a source of embarrassment. (IANS)