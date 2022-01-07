Mid-Atlantic, Northeast bracing for blast of winter weather

BOSTON–First winter storm of 2022 is finally coming.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist, Jonathan Porter, says: “Our latest snowstorm is quick moving but intense which is going to create dangerous road conditions and significant travel delays from parts of the South through the Middle-Atlantic and the Northeast. This quickly intensifying storm should cause snow to fall at 1-2 inches per hour in some place. When it is snowing that fast, despite the best efforts of road crews, it is hard to keep up with the accumulation and keep roads clear of snow. Highway chaos can quickly ensue with the risk for roads to be clogged by stranded vehicles and crashes.

“The Friday morning commute could be a nightmare from eastern New Jersey, the New York City area, Long Island, southern and eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts with heavy snow of 1-2 inches per hour falling on cold roads leading to the risk for major disruptions caused by the low visibility and slippery travel conditions. Airport operations in these areas will also be significantly impacted through Friday and potentially linger into Saturday with the risk for long delays and cancellations. If you are able to avoid travel during the heavy snow, that would be strongly advised in these areas.

"The free AccuWeather app MinuteCast feature is a great tool to track the upcoming snowstorm with detailed neighborhood by neighborhood details on snow timing and snowfall amounts."