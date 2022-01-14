Meet Haril Pandya: A Boston Architect and Managing Director of NELSON Worldwide’s Boston Studio

BOSTON—Boston architect Haril Pandya, FAIA, Managing Director of NELSON Worldwide’s Boston studio, says the commercial real estate industry is on turning point and something great is going to come out.

Since joining NELSON about a couple of years ago, Ms. Pandya has spent most of 2021 talking to Boston’s top developers and city officials about how to design new projects and renovate old ones to be more resilient.

In an exclusive video interview with Boston Real Estate Times, Mr. Pandya shares some of the conversations he had with developers and city officials.

During the interview, he covers a wide range of issues, including global warming, rising sea levels, Boston’s booming Seaport, and future workspace and retail. How architects and developers are looking into the future-forward approaches to design and development?

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Mr. Pandya brings over 25 years of experience managing and designing large-scale projects for a variety of industries, including commercial real estate, mixed-use, hospitality, and retail.

As a national leader, he provides insight, expertise, and design excellence for projects at all levels. His sustainable design approach combined with his passion for adaptive reuse, repositioning, and ground-up value offers a fresh perspective to his work, client relationships, and overall branded strategy.

Prior to Joining NELSON, Mr. Pandya served as a principal at Boston-based architecture firm CBT and prior to that at Elkus Manfredi Architects.