Leader Bank CEO Sushil Tuli Appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s Board of Directors

BOSTON–The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston has appointed Leader Bank CEO Sushil Tuli to its 2022 board of directors, effective Jan. 1.

Christina Hull Paxson, president of Brown University, and Corey Thomas, chair and chief executive officer of Rapid7, have been reappointed as chair and deputy chair.

“Additionally, Sushil K. Tuli, chairman and chief executive officer of Leader Bank, has been elected to join the board as a Class A director,” the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston said in a statement.

Ronald O’Hanley, president and chief executive officer of State Street Corp., has been appointed as the Boston Fed’s member of the Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council.

The Federal Reserve Act requires that each Reserve Bank have nine directors. Three Class A directors represent member banks in each district, three Class B directors represent the public, and three Class C directors represent the public with due consideration to the interests of agriculture, commerce, industry, services, labor, and consumers. Member banks elect Class A and Class B directors. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington appoints Class C directors and designates the chair and deputy chair from this group.

Class C directors also serve on the presidential search committee to select the next president and chief executive officer of the Boston Fed.

The members of the 2022 board of directors are:

Christina Hull Paxson, chair, is president of Brown University and professor of economics and public policy. Prior to her appointment as president in 2012, she was dean of the Princeton School of International and Public Affairs and the Hughes Rogers Professor of Economics and Public Affairs at Princeton University. While at Princeton, Paxson also served as chair of the Department of Economics. In addition, she was founding director of the National Institute on Aging Center for the Economics and Demography of Aging and was a founder of the Center for Health and Wellbeing. She served as vice president of the American Economic Association in 2012 and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. In 2020, Paxson was appointed chair of the board of directors for the Association of American Universities. Paxson joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s board of directors in 2016 and served as deputy chair from 2019 to 2020. She began serving as chair in 2021.

, deputy chair and Class C director, is chair and chief executive officer of Rapid7, a cybersecurity and analytics company based in Boston. Thomas also sits on several boards, including at the Cyber Threat Alliance, the Massachusetts Cybersecurity Strategy Council, LPL Financial, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Thomas previously served on the U.S. Commerce Department’s Digital Economy Board of Advisors. Prior to joining Rapid7, Thomas was vice president of marketing at Parallels, Inc.; group project manager of the Microsoft Server and Tools division, where he steered product planning for Microsoft’s data platform; and a consultant at Deloitte Consulting. Thomas has been a member of the Boston Fed’s External Diversity Advisory Council since 2019 and began serving as deputy chair of the board of directors in 2021. Sushil K. Tuli , a Class A director, is chairman and chief executive officer of Leader Bank and the president, chairman and chief executive officer of its holding company, Leader Bancorp, Inc. Tuli has been a leader in the Massachusetts financial services sector for nearly 35 years. He founded Leader Bank in May 2002 and guided it to become a leading community bank in Massachusetts, with more than 250 employees across seven branches, multiple loan production centers, and more than $1.6 billion in assets. Tuli served as chair of the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association in 1999. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, and the Board of Trustees for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Federal Advisory Council Representative