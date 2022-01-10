New Delhi– Because of the increased demand for high-quality beverages during the pandemic, the premiumization of the Indian liquor sector has expanded. Consumers are becoming more sensitive to high-quality items and are willing to pay a premium as a result of increasing savings as a result of the growing at-home culture.
With the arrival of the New Year, the carousel of wedding invitations from family and friends begins to spin. In 2022, however, weddings will take on a more private tone, as new-age couples want their weddings to reflect their personality. Because of the change in how Indian families celebrate weddings, the culinary spread at receptions will be elevated, which will include a specifically created beverage that embodies the couple’s spirit.
Diageo, as one of the leading consumer goods corporations, is continuing its premiumization efforts and, as part of the process, revamping its luxury portfolio. For example, Diageo India’s #PourofGold campaign for Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve brings to life the story of the beverage that is excellent for weddings and joyful occasions.
The trend of experimenting with flavours and arranging a personalised meal for the wedding will continue due to changing drinking habits and the rising liquor market in the Indian subcontinent. Akash Tomar, Diageo India Brand Ambassador shares a few Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve inspired wedding cocktails:
Golden Opportunity
Ingredients:
Johnnie Walker Gold label 60ml
Lime Juice 30ml
Turmeric Syrup 25ml
Egg White 1No.
Glass: Old fashioned
Garnish: Orange zest and edible golden spray
Method:
Add all the ingredients into the shaker, shake with ice.
Strain the cocktail into another shaker and shake without ice (it will give you better froth.)
Serve it in an old-fashioned glass over fresh ice.
Bittersweet “US”
Ingredients:
Johnnie Walker Gold Label 60 ml
Salted Maple Syrup 1 bar spoon
Bitters 2 dash
Glass: Old fashioned
Garnish: Orange zest & Marshmallow/cherry
Method:
Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass
Add ice and stir well
Strain it into an old-fashioned glass over fresh ice.
New Beginning
Ingredients:
Johnnie Walker Gold Label 45ml
Fresh green apple juice 110 ml
Glass: Highball
Garnish: Fresh Green apple slice
Method:
Take a highball glass, fill it up with ice
Add all the ingredients into the glass
Stir well and garnish with apple slice and serve
The Long Walk
Ingredients:
Johnnie Walker Gold Label 45ml
Apple juice 45 ml
Cinnamon syrup 20 ml
Lime Juice 30 ml
Soda 60 ml
Glass: Highball
Garnish: Cinnamon stick & Orange slice
Method:
Take a highball glass, fill it up with ice
Add all the ingredients into the glass
Stir well and garnish with cinnamon stick and serve
Walking into new innings of Life
Ingredients:
Johnnie Walker Gold Label 50 ml
Sweet vermouth 10 ml
Bitters 2 dash
Glass: Coupe
Garnish: Cherry & orange zest
Method:
Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass
Add ice and stir well
Strain it into an old-fashioned glass over fresh ice (IANS)