Getting Intimate With Intimacy: Where Does the Urge to Kiss a Partner Come From?

When you have the urge to kiss someone you’re close with, or feel the tug of a longing for home, where does that come from?

Some might say from learned experience, shared intimacy, and long familiarity with a place. Others might say it’s a biological urge, akin to the mating behavior of the great apes with whom we share so much ancestry, or the homing behavior of any number of migratory species. Still others might reduce it to molecular cascades: hormones flooding specific brain regions, whose effect is to urge us to certain behavior, perhaps at times barely restrained.

Steven Phelps eschews such on-the-one-hand-or-on-the-other thinking, taking instead a scientific approach that seeks out different points of view and ways of thinking about the same problem. Instead of picking scientific sides, he credits each view as stemming from expertise within its discipline, whether in the natural or social sciences, and seeks out what it has to teach him, what insights might be illuminated by the different colored lights shining on the same subject: social behavior.

Phelps, a professor of integrative biology and director of the Center for Brain, Behavior, and Evolution at the University of Texas at Austin, is a fellow at Harvard Radcliffe Institute this year. He’s working on what he describes as something of a “weird project”: writing a popular science book on “the biology of intimacy,” or how and why individuals of all species—including humans—form relational bonds. In it, he will draw on insights from his field of evolutionary neurobiology and findings from his work on the evolution of behavior, specifically social behavior, and pair bonding in the animal kingdom.

Phelps’s insights on the subject are largely thanks to a small, mouselike rodent called a prairie vole, which lives in the prairies and ungrazed pastures of the Midwest. Prairie voles have the distinction of being monogamous, a trait that, although shared by these voles and humans, is rare among mammals. The voles provide a natural model through which Phelps can explore the biological basis of bonding. By comparing monogamous and more promiscuous voles of other species, Phelps has been able to not only observe these different behaviors in the wild but also take work back to the lab and delve deeper, observing which genes are active in each case, how different parts of the brain are affected, and what that means for differing bonding behavior, which includes fidelity both to a partner and to a home territory. In recent years, for example, neuroscientists have found that receptors in the brain for oxytocin (a hormone released into the blood during sexual activity) and vasopressin (which has a role in sexual activity and pair bonding) are found in greater abundance in the reward centers of monogamous voles.