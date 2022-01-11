Devotees to wear handmade slippers by Khadi at Kashi Vishwanath temple

New Delhi– In a first, use and throw slippers made by Khadi will be provided to the devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi so that they dont have to walk barefoot on the temple premises.

The 100 per cent eco-friendly and cost-effective slippers have been manufactured for the first time in India and will be sold by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) from January 14 onwards for the use of devotees and workers of the temple.

These slippers will be sold from the Khadi sales outlet located at the parking lot of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The handmade paper slippers will be priced at a nominal rate of Rs 50 per pair.

According to a statement issued by the temple administration, the development comes after jute slippers were sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the workers of Kashi Vishwanath temple when he learnt that most of the people working at the temple performed their duty barefoot.

It is forbidden to wear footwear made of leather or rubber on the temple premises.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said that the use and throw slippers made of handmade paper will maintain the sanctity of the temple, and at the same time save the devotees from the heat and cold during harsh weather conditions. Also, these slippers will prevent any kind of pollution as they are made of natural fibres.

“These handmade paper slippers will uphold the sanctity of the temple. The slippers are made of 100 per cent eco-friendly materials. The use of these slippers on the temple premises will also create sustainable employment for Khadi artisans,” he said. (IANS)