Bollywood Roundup: Shraddha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

Shraddha Kapoor says women are the main reason for Hindi cinema’s evolution

Mumbai– Actress Shraddha Kapoor feels proud that women have been an integral part of our new-age cinematic stories. According to her, women are a major reason behind the evolution of Hindi cinema.

The actress says, “We have seen an absolute evolution in the way we tell stories on the screen, and it warms my heart that women have been a constant part of this process. I have grown up admiring our cinema but one thing that I have personally noticed is how women have shaped the growth trajectory. They have been an integral part of not just cinema but the overall growth of the nation.”

Shraddha will soon be seen performing in Zee Cinema and Zee TV’s broadcast of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The actress adds, “With my performance ‘Shakti: The Power of Indian Women’, we are celebrating the strength and achievements of Indian women, their significance in the world of cinema, and overall evolution.”

The 52nd edition of IFFI is scheduled to be simulcast on Zee Cinema and Zee TV on January 2 at 8 p.m.

Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, shares post on social media

Mumbai– Television czarina Ekta Kapoor recently posted on her Instagram handle that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Her industry friends and fans have started sharing their messages for her early recovery.

She wrote: “Despite taking all precautions I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.”

After her post many of her friends dropped ‘Get Well Soon’ messages. Hina Khan commented: “Speedy recovery.”

Mouni Roy also shared an early recovery message for her with a heart emoji: “Get well soonest. Lots of love.”

Television and film actor Vikrant Massey wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery! Sending tons of love and hugs.”

Divya Agarwal also sent her love and care and wrote with a heart emoji. “Take care and get well soon. Lots of love and positivity.”

Ekta’s fantasy series, ‘Naagin 6’ is all set to start soon and she has made an announcement about it on ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Ayushmann reveals what makes him say ‘no’ to a project

New Delhi– Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered back-to-back hits in his journey in Hindi cinema. The actor has revealed how he picks up his projects and what makes him say ‘no’ to a script.

Talking to IANS about what makes him decline a project, Ayushmann, who is called as the poster boy of content-driven cinema, said: “Anything that is mundane, generic or done-to-death or anything which is regressive is a complete ‘no’.”

Ayushmann made his acting debut in 2012 with ‘Vicky Donor’. Since then, he has been a part of a string of hits such as ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Badhai Ho’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Bala’, ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.

He says while picking up a film, it’s the story he looks at and not the character.

“More than the character I look for the story. The story has to have a novel idea, a concept that is unexplored in Hindi cinema and it should hold the audiences for two hours and it should have something to say. It should have some value in the end and story,” he concluded.

Looking forward, Ayushmann has a motley of films lined up such as ‘Anek’, ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Action Hero’.

Rhea Chakraborty’s note to self: ‘You are your own best support’

Mumbai– Actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared a self appreciation post on social media and said that once “you find yourself, you are winning”.

Rhea posted a beautiful video on Instagram, where in the clip she is seen writing a note to “myself”.

In the backdrop she is heard saying the lines: “Dear me, thank you for being with me. Thank you for being kind, strong, patient and resilient. I AM SO proud of the woman you have become and I am here with you always. So, chin up baby girl you’ve got this.. Happy new year.. Your’s truly, your inner self.”

Rhea captioned the clip, which currently has 14,4000 likes : “You are your own best support, once you find yourself , you are #winning #rhenew #loveyourself #happynewyear.”

It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant’s death case.

The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail in September 2020.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Chehre’, which released last year.

John Abraham, wife Priya test positive for Covid, have mild symptoms

Mumbai– Bollywood action star John Abraham and his wife Priya have tested positive for Covid.

The couple has mild symptoms are quarantined at home.

John on Monday morning shared the news on his Instagram story.

He wrote: “I came in contact with 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had Covid. Priya and I have tested positive for Covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else.”

John added: “We are both vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Mask up.”

Talking about his upcoming slate of work, John recently unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Attack’, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is scheduled to be released on January 28, 2022.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’ sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for the first time. (IANS)