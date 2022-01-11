Bollywood Roundup: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Amrita Tanganiya, Keerthy Suresh, and more…

Nushrratt Bharuccha to return with ‘Chhorii’ sequel

Mumbai– Nushrratt Bharuccha has been locked for the sequel of Vishal Furia’s ‘Chhorii’. The actress will be returning to play the lead role as ‘Sakshi’ in the sequel.

The first film was based on the struggles of a pregnant couple moving into a new house with a paranormal presence.

Commenting on the development, the film’s director Vishal said, “Nushrratt Bharuchha is one of the most underrated actors of our industry. Films like ‘Chhorii’ and ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ are testimonies to her talent. The sheer versatility which she possesses is extremely rare, which is one of the many reasons why I had decided to approach her for the supernatural thriller last year.”

Revealing how he was confident about casting the actress for the part from the very start, he said, “I had full faith in her that she would be able to do justice to this role and that is exactly what happened. When I had the idea of continuing the story, I couldn’t imagine doing it with any other actor.”

“For me, Nushrratt had imprinted the character of ‘Sakshi’ and only she could have taken her journey ahead on the big screen. I am super excited to work with the team again to present an even more exciting and thrilling chapter of Sakshi’s life in front of the world”, he concluded.

Amrita Tanganiya delighted to make her Bollywood debut

Mumbai– ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Amrita Tanganiya is delighted about her Bollywood debut. She will be seen as a nomad in upcoming thriller ‘Dreamy Singh’ which also features Kashmira Shah and Ashmit Patel and is directed by Sameer Bhatnagar.

Revealing about her role she says: “I will be seen portraying the character of Mrudula, who is a ‘banjaran’ (nomad). It is something very creative and interesting role I’m enjoying acting for. My audience will get to see me in a completely new role. We are currently shooting in Haridwar for the same.”

The actress who was last seen playing a Naagin in the show, ‘Phir Laut Aayi Naagin’ dreams to make her name in Bollywood and wishes to work with superstars.

She adds: “After acting in television and web shows, finally I’m enjoying working for a Bollywood movie. I’m delighted to feature on the big screen and looking forward to exploring it more with time. I hope to work with popular actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, among others. Hope my hard work and dedication will make my dreams come true.”

Keerthy Suresh also tests positive for Covid-19

Chennai– Actress Keerthy Suresh, one of the top actresses in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, on Tuesday announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to social media, Keerthy said, “Hi everyone, I have tested positive for Covid 19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading.

“Please follow all the Covid safety norms and stay safe. I am currently in isolation and under safe care. Those who came in close contact with me, kindly do get tested.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones.

“Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon.”

There has been a sudden spurt in the number of celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industries testing positive for Covid ever since the new year began and Keerthy is the latest south Indian actor to announce that she has tested positive for Covid.

Ranveer Singh likes to turn challenges into canvas for his characters

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh derives inspiration from challenges that push him to do better. Whenever he gets offered a daunting character, he does get rattled and nervous but the actor doesn’t let himself get bogged down by the challenge.

Instead, he uses the nervous energy to sketch characters that connect with the audience at large.

Commenting on the same, the actor says, “I like daunting challenges. I feel daunted when they are pitched or presented to me. When Sanjay Leela Bhansali comes with Alauddin Khilji or Kabir Khan comes with Kapil Dev or Rohit Shetty with a full blown masala character like ‘Simmba’, initially, I do get rattled, I do get daunted and feel nervous.”

He continues, “But it’s nervous energy. I learnt from Kris Srikkanth, who I have had the good fortune to spend time with during the ’83’ movie promotions. He told me its energy – it cannot be created or destroyed, it can be transmitted, transformed. So, I take this nervousness and I channel it into the energy that I use to pursue this path of transformation. It’s those challenges that excite me and I embrace them fully.”

He further says, “Kapil Dev has such a distinctive persona, body language, way of talking, it’s a huge challenge but I was up to it and was excited about it. I was like this is a new challenge, this is something I haven’t done before.”

He adds, “There are other instances of villainous characters or these characters – they’ve not got a living reference. It’s a different kind of challenge where you have to create from your imagination. But here I had to become a person who was so well and widely known and recognised. It was very daunting.” (IANS)