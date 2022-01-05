Atul Keshap named new US-India Business Council President

New Delhi– Indian-origin US diplomat Atul Keshap, who was recently Charge D’Affaires at the US Embassy in India, has been appointed the new President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC).

Formed in 1975 at the request of the US and Indian governments, the USIBC represents top global companies operating in both countries and serves as the premier voice of industry, creating connections between businesses and governments in both countries.

With flagship Washington DC, and New Delhi offices, as well as a presence in Mumbai, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, and New York, the Council works with members to identify, advance and advocate for key policy priorities. (IANS)