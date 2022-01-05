5 post-party night skincare regimes

New Delhi– Nighttime skincare is as necessary as a daytime skincare routine. Since the nighttime regime helps repair skin cells to ensure quicker healing and accelerates skin cell regeneration. Sleeping late after partying with excessive make-up can result in breakouts.

Neha Kant, Founder & Director, Clovia shares 5 things you should do before you slumber after drinking and dancing the night away to wake up with fresh, radiant, and supple skin:

Remove all the makeup smeared on your face: While partying, one’s makeup tends to get mixed with sweat and dirt that can cause skin problems like acne and blemishes later. So the first thing one should do is to remove the makeup. The easiest DIY makeup remover needs one tablespoon of aloe vera gel and one tablespoon of olive oil, or jojoba oil. Dab with cotton and apply it to the face. It helps remove eyeliner and mascara as effectively as foundation and blushes, leaving the skin clean, fresh, and lustrous. Another tip is to use sweet almond oil. Sweet almond oil is considered a natural makeup remover that will make the face glow naturally.

Drink gallons of water: It is necessary to keep yourself hydrated for a healthy skin texture. Consumption of alcohol and cocktails while partying have a dehydrating effect on the body as well as on the skin. Alcohol dilates the pores of the skin, leading to blackheads and whiteheads. To add to the hydration, one could spray some pure rose water or dab it with cotton to rejuvenate the skin pores. Rosewater gives a soothing rehydrating effect on the skin.

Pamper your skin with some face serums: The convention to applying face serums is to apply them twice a day. Once in the morning and once at night. There are a variety of face serums available for all skin types. They have the added benefit of leaving one’s skin fresh, plumpy, and radiant. Face serums containing Hyaluronic Acid with vitamin C are the best for the after-party skincare regime. Hyaluronic Acid helps replenish skin to boost hydration and improve skin elasticity. Vitamin C further adds luminous, radiant, and younger-looking skin.

Face cream for the soft and supple touch: Face serum and face cream go hand-in-hand when it comes to skincare routines. One provides moisture and the other locks the moisture. The best cream to apply after the face serum is a Kumkumadi Tailam based cream. Kumkumadi is suitable for all skin types but is most effective on dry and sensitive skin types. Kumkumadi tailam has antiseptic, disinfected, and soothing properties. So it is the best precaution you can take to avoid skin problems like acne and blemishes after retaining makeup for a long time.

Wrap it up with a Pink clay mask: Pink Clay helps to improve skin elasticity and cell renewal. Pink clay primarily consists of Australian clay, Seaweed and Pomegranate. Australian clay detoxifies and brightens skin and Pomegranate firms skin cells to give a more radiant and younger look to your skin. It leaves the skin soft and smooth, and further, helps to minimize blackheads and promote a radiant and balanced complexion. (IANS)