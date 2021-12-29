Weddings, foreign returnees caused Covid surge in Goa

Panaji–Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday credited the fresh surge in Covid cases in the state to weddings and persons who had travelled to the coastal state from outside India.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the Covid positivity rate in the state had risen to 4.03 per cent compared to around 1 per cent last week.

“Increase in cases has occurred due to a wedding, where guests had arrived from London and Germany. The case clusters have emerged following two such weddings. We will have to take precautions vis a vis weddings,” the Chief Minister said.

“Maximum cases are related to weddings and where persons who have travelled from abroad are involved,” he also said.

The coastal state reported 112 fresh cases on Tuesday. This is the first time in months that the state’s daily case count has reached three figures. The increase comes in wake of peak tourist activity in the coastal state ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities. Last week, the state also reported its first Omicron case, an eight-year-old boy who had arrived in Goa from London.

“Those who have flu-like symptoms and have headaches should get themselves tested,” Sawant advised. (IANS)