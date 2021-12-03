Watches for the wedding seasons

By Olivia Sarkar

New Delhi– The season of love is upon us and as wedding bells ring louder, timepieces that radiate elegance and beauty become an important accessory.

Michael Kors attention to detail, features timepieces designed for the exquisite woman and the sophisticated gentleman. So, while the bride and her bridesmaids prepare to have the wedding party fawning over their looks, and the groom puts on his best, these new watches are sure to elevate any ensemble and turn heads.

For the bride

The bride is the star of the wedding festivities, and she wants every detail of her big day to be memorable. These designs are created for the fashion-forward woman and are likely to attract the attention of any vogue observer.

The Signature MK logo collection

The instantly recognisable, bold silhouettes, gleaming dials, and stainless steel bands are all part of the new signature logo collection. The gold-tone Wren pieces are 42mm in diameter and come with an H-link bracelet with the MK emblem. This watch, which costs INR 21,995, is sure to go with whichever clothing the bride chooses.

The shiny new Layton Pave

The popular Layton has been encrusted with pave stones of various sizes to give it a sparkly sheen. The stainless-steel chronograph is 42mm in diameter and comes with a 3-link bracelet for more glitz. The polished Layton, priced at INR 27,995, will be available in silver and gold tones, making it ideal for brides to choose and set the tone for their big day!

The iconic Everest

The Everest, one of the brands most popular watches, has been relaunched in its original boyfriend-style with even more sparkle and gloss. Everest’s renowned New York traditional jet-set look is ideal for the fashion-forward, modern-day bride. Each large chronograph makes a bold, stylish, and dazzling statement, which is exactly what a bride requires.

These will be available in a variety of colours, including gunmetal, rose-gold tone, two gold tone variations, and a two-toned piece, and will cost INR 43,000 and INR 51,000, respectively.

For the man of the hour

Why should the groom be left out if the bride is going all out? The Bayville Automatic is the perfect head-turner for the main-appearance man’s for the night. Its semi-skeleton dial, color-contrast tachymeter top ring, and multi-link stainless steel band are bold and sporty, yet they’re offset by a classy combination of brown and rose gold tones. The cost of the piece is INR 51,000. (IANS)