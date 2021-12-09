Three new destinations, three stunning intimate properties

New Delhi– Steadfast, strong, and evidently attaining their vision of opening a multitude of luxury experiential hotels, The Postcard Hotel is set to open two new hotels this December, The Postcard Hideaway, Netravali and The Postcard Mandalay Hall, Kochi. Refurbished and renewed, The Postcard Galle, Sri Lanka also opens again, as Sri Lanka has reopened its borders for tourists.

The Postcard Hideaway, Netravali

The Postcard Hideaway, Netravali opens on December 10 in a pristine, hidden ecosystem of South Goa. This first hideaway resort comes with 20 rooms spread across 20 acres, enveloped by the western ghats and overlooking the verdant hills. Propelling a wellness journey, the hotel is designed and curated to let one absorb the nature around and detox from the outside world, while offering restorative seclusion and an all new way to holiday in Goa.

“This expansive resort is perfect for ones looking to truly unwind and get away from the noise and pace of busy city lives. All our hotels in Goa have a uniquely distinct identity that offer an immersion of the surrounding spaces and culture. Our hotel in Netravali goes a step further towards exploring a completely unseen dimension of Goa. We truly believe that the experience at this property has the potential to change the way many people see Goa,” says Kapil Chopra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Postcard Hotel.

The Postcard Mandalay Hall is an art hotel nestled in the cobbled by lanes of Mattancherry, Kochi, in a 200year old landmark building that was once a residential Jewish quarter. What makes this hotel completely charming is the way it has been crafted to offer an unforgettable experience that bridges Kochi’s past and present. Each of the five luxury rooms is an immersive living gallery, exhibiting artwork and installations by different artists.

“Our hotel in Kochi is all soul. Each section is carefully designed to tell its own unique story, be it the rooms, the heritage jewellery store or even the untouched exterior walls,” says Kapil.

The Postcard Galle, Sri Lanka is another Postcard experience that shouldn’t be missed as the year ends. With a spectacular view of the enchanting Indian ocean, this 10 suite resort is also a stone’s throw from Galle Fort and just an hour away from the biggest mammal in the world, the blue whale.

“We opened the hotel a few months before the pandemic. With Sri Lanka now open again for tourists, it gives us the chance to bring this enchanting experience back to our guests. Located above the waters of a beautiful blue lagoon in a neighbourhood filled with well-preserved architecture, local cafes and boutiques, The Postcard Galle offers the perfect balance of some cultural exploration as well as some solitude by the sea,” says Kapil. (IANS)