The Middle Age: Ritvik Sahore recounts a child actor’s journey to adulthood

Mumbai– Ritvik Sahore, known for appearing as a child actor in films like ‘Dangal’ and web shows like ‘Laakhon Mein Ek’, ‘Flames’, and ‘Indori Ishq’, says that the age bracket of 14 to 23 is quite a transformative time for a young actor.

Ritvik says between 14 and 23, one is neither a child actor nor that of the age for a lead role. It is only because of the growth of OTT that young and teenage actors are getting interesting projects.

The actor will soon be seen in the show ‘Campus Diaries’.

Explaining his thoughts on the same, Ritvik told IANS: “Many times it happens that actors who started as child actors change completely when they are adults. When we enter the phase of adolescence, a lot of hormonal changes happen and because of that our look, voice, beard, body structure, everything changes.

“So during the whole transformative phase between teenager to a full-grown adult, we remain the oddballs. We do not fit into the child actor category, but we are also not the ones who can be cast regularly for mainstream Bollywood films. I think we are still working so much, and I am talking about male actors like myself, only because of the OTT platform where so many college campus stories are made and we get the main lead in them.”

“For instance now I am 22 years old and in five years my appearance will change because of the hormonal changes. Now I am still a little boyish, then I will become more like a man…you know what I mean? This is a tricky age for us and for any casting director to cast us in any mainstream Bollywood cinema,” he further added.

The upcoming web series ‘Campus Diaries’ revolves around a bunch of students and their interpersonal relationships that also involves serious issues of ragging, drugs, toxic relationships, and the confused mind of any teenager that changes the course of their life.

Sharing more insight into his character, Ritvik said, “Firstly I would like to mention that I was more interested to be part of the show because of the story. It was so engrossing. I remember when our director Prem sent the script of the first three episodes to read so that I get the idea of the story. I finished it at one go and called him saying ‘send me the entire story because I want to know what happens in the end’. It was so engrossing really.

“My character is Abhilash and he is one of those guys who could be the best friend of everyone in the group. But then there comes a twist. It is a thriller so we cannot disclose more than that.”

The web series is created by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav and it also features Harsh Beniwal, Saloni Gaur, Salonie Patel, Abhinav Sharma and Srishti Ganguli Rindani.

‘Campus Diaries’ releases on January 7 on MX Player. (IANS)