The Kashmir Files in Boston: A Candid Interview With Film Producers and Directors Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi on Chai with Manju

BOSTON—The Kashmir Files—in Boston? Yes, meet Vivek Agnihotri, the noted director, and Pallavi Joshi, the noted actor, who have directed and produced upcoming movie The Kashmir Files.

In an exclusive video interview on Chai With Manju, the husband and wife team talks about their latest movie and its impact on terrorism on the global stage: “the genocide of the 1990s”, the beauty of Kashmir or the “Heaven on Earth” and story behind the movie.

Both Mr. Agnihotri and Ms. Joshi are on a tour of major US cities, including Boston, and prominent venues to promote and supporting the movie. During the interview, they talk about years of research that has gone into making this movie.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

This week will witness several programs in the Greater Boston. They spoke at the Harvard Club and UMass Dartmouth on December 8th, at Rhode Island College on Dec. 9th, followed by a pre-release full-length viewing for a select audience in Marlborough, MA on December 10th, 2021.

If interested to watch the exclusive pre-release of the movie, the organizers can be contacted via email at writetoindoamerican@gmail.com or submit your request through https://tinyurl.com/KF-Boston .

New England events of The Kashmir Files are organized by the Federation of Indian Associations – New England, which is headed by Abhishek Singh.