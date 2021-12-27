Sushmita Sen writes cryptic post on happiness after break-up

Mumbai–Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen, who recently announced her break-up with beau Rohman Shawl, has shared a cryptic note about taking risks to be happy.

Sushmita had mentioned that their relationship was long over but the duo still remained very good friends.

She took to Instagram on Sunday, where she shared a close-up picture of herself and mentioned that it takes a risk to be happy and it is not easy.

The actress captioned the image: “Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts.” You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!! I love you!!! #duggadugga.”

Earlier this year, speculations about them separating started doing the rounds when Sushmita made a post on Instagram and mentioned walking out of a futile relationship.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the International Emmy nominated series ‘Aarya’, directed by Ram Madhvani. (IANS)