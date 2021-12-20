Sacrilege bid at Golden Temple will be probed thoroughly: Punjab CM

Amritsar–Expressing anguish over the unfortunate incident to attempt sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Darbar Sahib here, popularly known as the Golden Temple, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Sunday reiterated his government’s firm commitment to thoroughly probe the entire matter to get into the bottom of the case.

Talking to the media here after paying obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, Channi, who accompanied by Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, described it as the most heinous act, which has not only hurt religious sentiments but also tormented all, and should be condemned with the harshest possible words by one and all.

He appealed to the people to take due care and caution to protect the religious places, including gurdwaras, temples and institutions related to any religion or faith in order to foil nefarious designs of any agency or anti-social element in wake of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

At the same, the Chief Minister exhorted the people to keep restraint during the prevailing sensitive situation by demonstrating their unflinching trust in the ethos of peace, harmony, brotherhood and religious tolerance.

Replying to a media query regarding recurrence of such incidents in coming days, Channi said the state intelligence agencies and the police force are pro-actively engaged to avert such acts of anti-social elements.

He also called upon the people to be vigilant and extend wholehearted support and cooperation to the state government in maintaining law and order.

Making firm resolve to preserve hard earned peace and harmony across the state, Channi said that no one would be allowed to disturb congenial atmosphere at any cost in the state. (IANS)