Prateek Kuhad brings his music to your city

New Delhi– Prateek Kuhad, one of India’s most streamed indie artists, is gearing up to perform live and provide fans with a memorable experience through his beautiful music. His Winter of ’21 India Tour stopping in six major cities this December, promises to be a stellar experience.

Set to hit the road, performing shows dated:

15th December, 2021 at Westside Pavillion in Kolkata

16th December, 2021 at Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli in Hyderabad

17th December, 2021 at UB City in Bengaluru

22nd December, 2021 at Drome Arena in Pune

23rd December, 2021 at Mirage Beach Club in Goa

29th December, 2021 in Delhi

