Lucknow court orders FIR against Salman Khurshid over his book content

Lucknow– A Lucknow court has ordered that an FIR be registered against senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid for comparing the ‘Sanatan’ Hindu religion with the Boko Haram and ISIS terror outfits in his book titled ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in our times’.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Shantanu Tyagi ordered to register the FIR against the former Union minister.

The court directed the Bakshi Ka Talab police in-charge to get the FIR lodged under the relevant provisions of law and ensure a proper investigation in the matter.

“The copy of the FIR is to be sent to the court within the next three days,” the magistrate said.

The order came on an application moved under section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by one Shubhangi Tiwari.

In its order, the magistrate said, “From a perusal of the application and the arguments raised in its support, I am of the opinion that cognisable offences are made out against Salman Khurshid.”

The applicant alleged that certain portions of the book amounted to hurting the religious feelings of Hindus.

It was also stated that an application was moved at the police station for the registration of an FIR against the Congress leader, but the police did not take action and hence, the plea was filed in the court. (IANS)