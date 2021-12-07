Kymera Therapeutics Appoints Vijay Sabesan as Senior Vice President, Technical Operations

WATERTOWN, Mass., — Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, announced the appointment of Vijay Sabesan as Senior Vice President, Technical Operations.

“Vijay comes to Kymera with over 25 years of experience in pharma and biotech, contributing to multiple drug development programs through clinical stages and commercial approval,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “He has a demonstrated history of building and growing high-performing teams and developing leaders within the organization, which will be vital for Kymera as we advance our pipeline into the clinic and beyond.”

“I’m honored to join Kymera’s highly talented team that aims to transform treatment paradigms using targeted protein degradation,” said Sabesan as Senior Vice President, Technical Operations, Kymera Therapeutics. “With three clinical stage programs this year and multiple programs to follow, I’m excited to contribute towards evolving Kymera into a fully integrated global biotech company.”

Sabesan has extensive experience in process and pharmaceutical development, regulatory interactions, and manufacturing and has led CMC and Quality efforts towards commercial approval of VIBATIV® and YUPELRI®, and partnership deals with several large pharma companies.

Prior to joining Kymera, he was Senior Vice President, Technical Operations at Theravance Biopharma where he was responsible for leading the process R&D, pharmaceutical development, analytical development, supply chain management and CMC project management functions. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.