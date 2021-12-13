Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share their wedding ‘Sangeet’ pictures

Mumbai– Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who recently got married, have shared the pictures from their ‘Sangeet’ ceremony.

The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a bunch of pictures in a celebratory mood with their friends and family at the wedding.

Keeping up with their streak of putting common captions, they wrote, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar.”

Everyone in attendance can be seen adhering to the ‘Sangeet’ theme and colour palette as they wore outfits in varying shades of green, yellow, grey and red.

Vicky’s ‘jugalbandi’ with his younger brother on what looks like high-energy ‘bhangra’ beats, spells the bond between the two brothers but what takes the cake is Vicky’s dance with his wife.

The happy faces and dreamy pictures certainly tell the story of a royal wedding.