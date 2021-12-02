Kareena Kapoor Khan’s hair care routine

New Delhi– Kareena Kapoor Khan leads the way for a hair care brand derived by nature and elevated by science. St Botanica is taking the next step in its journey with the keen objective to attract new generations of consumers. Based on extensive research-based the formulations contain natural and organic ingredients and steer away from preservatives, parabens, mineral oils, synthetic colours, perfumes and so on.

IANSlife chats with the Bollywood actress to get more details:

Many people find with pregnancy their hair takes a tool, did you experience this at all and if so what did you do about it?

Kareena: Pregnancy can definitely cause all kinds of hair problems, especially postpartum hair fall. Thankfully I ensured I provided my body and hair with enough nourishment. Diet is an extremely important part of the process so I made sure to include good fats in the form of seeds, nuts, eggs and fish. Moreover, I avoided any form of extreme hair styling as it puts a lot of stress on your scalp and you really don’t need that! St. Botanica’s Moroccan ArganOil massage is always my go-to for hair care and de-stressing.

Good hair really goes far to lift your mood. Do you agree?

Kareena: Definitely! I think I speak for all women when I say a good hair day just makes your day so much easier and brighter.

What is your hair care routine, and do you believe home remedies go a long way in maintaining your locks?

Kareena: My hair care routine includes a deep oil massage once in a while. I shampoo and condition my hair every 2-3 days. I also incorporate the St. Botanica Hair Mask in my routine. I’m a big believer in nature-inspired home remedies to nourish hair, which is why working with St. Botanica has been such a good fit, as they are inspired by nature and elevated by science.

When it comes to grooming and beauty products, people are turning to products which are chemical free, free of animal testing and sustainable, do you find this is important?

Kareena: I have always been very conscious about the products I use and make sure they are focused on natural ingredients rather than chemicals. Sustainable buying is the need of the hour so it is extremely important that my beauty products be ethical and sustainable. True beauty cannot be achieved at the cost of harming others, so yes, shifting towards animal and environmental cruelty-free products and adopting sustainable beauty methods is extremely important. This is also a reason why I swear by the brand, as all the products are derived from botanical actives and the range is 90 per cent vegan & free from parabens and sulphates.

Hair accessories, a blowdry or natural locks, your go-to style?

Kareena: Natural, easy-to-do hair has always been my go-to. I love a good beachy-wave look!

The one lockdown habit you can’t seem to shake off?

Kareena: One lockdown habit I really can’t seem to shake off is how I’m always sanitising everything at home. Although, I suppose this is not the worst habit to have…

Please tell us about your association with St Botanica?

Kareena: I am thrilled to be the face of St. Botanica, a brand that uses the power of Science to extract the best from Nature and Natural Botanics. I have always been extremely particular with the products I use for my hair and St. Botanica’s belief of perfecting the art of hair care with quality-driven formulations and Bio Actives is something I deeply resonate with.

When the brand approached me for this association, they told me about their extensive research-based formulations containing natural and organic ingredients, and steering away from preservatives, parabens, mineral oils, synthetic colours, it did definitely spark my interest. It’s a serious brand that delivers serious results and as a consumer, I was delighted to see them delivering on their promise. (IANS)