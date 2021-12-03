Jubin Nautiyal postpones his UK tour amid Covid scare

Mumbai– Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal was set to perform in London at the Wembley Arena and Leicester on December 10 and 11. But the singer has postponed the tour considering the pandemic scare emerging from the Omicron variant.

Commenting on the same, the singer said, “With a heavy heart and for the safety of my fans, it would be in best interest for us to reschedule the UK tour. It was my first time playing at the Wembley Arena and I’m confident we’ll come back with a bang”.

Recently, the Omicron variant has caused much alarm globally. This could prove detrimental for promoters, who have lined up events in the first part of 2022. Taking cognisance of the safety of his fans, Jubin has decided to reschedule the tour to a later date.

The updated calendar for the tour has not yet been released as the organisers are mulling the situation. (IANS)