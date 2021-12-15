Jason Derulo set to bring the party in Goa

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi– Jason Derulo, the big name behind hits like “Jalebi Baby” and “Acapulco”, is all set for a captivating concert experience for his fan following in India.

Derulo will perform live at Mirage Beach Club in Vagator, Goa and promises that the crowd’s energy levels cannot be quantified.

The party on December 17 is presented by SteppinOut by Dineout along with Envision.

