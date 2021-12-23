Indian American Scientist elected as a Fellow at the International Institute of Physics

NEW YORK–Dr. Raj Shah, a New York based Chemical engineer, was inducted as a Fellow at the Institute of Physics (a distinctive and unparalleled honor) this week.

The Institute of Physics ( IOP ) is one of the world’s largest professional body and learned society for physics inspiring people to develop their knowledge, understanding and enjoyment of physics.

This honor for Dr. Shah comes right after this New York based, Indian American Chemical Engineer has also inducted as a Fellow at the Institute of Chemical Engineers. The Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) is a world class professional society in its own right, a multi-national institution that advances chemical engineering’s contribution worldwide for the benefit of society. They have over 35,000 members in more than 100 countries and is the leading professional society for Chemical engineers in the world. IChemE applies its expertise and experience to make an influential contribution in solving major global challenges. To be elevated to a Fellow at IChemE is considered the pinnacle in any Chemical engineers career. Dr. Shah was inducted as a Fellow into this Society recently and when contacted by us at that time, he was extremely grateful and said he accepted this honor with great humility on behalf of his colleagues and his family.

This year, Dr. Shah was also invited for induction as an eminent engineer into Tau Beta Pi the oldest engineering honor society in the United States, which has over 600,000 members at 254 colleges and universities across the country An eminent engineer status is rare and is afforded only to one with remarkable and outstanding performance in their chosen engineering field as well as exemplary character. Extensive and significant contribution to the field of engineering is what got Dr. Shah this honor