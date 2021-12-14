India Art Fair returns to physical format for 2022 edition

New Delhi– The 13th edition of the India Art Fair will showcase a robust line-up of 75 exhibitors, including 62 galleries.

Taking place from 3 — 6 February 2022 in partnership with BMW India, the fair will feature an unprecedented 13 non-profit foundations and institutions. Through an open call led in collaboration with The Gujral Foundation and Artdemic, Anshuka Mahapatra has been selected to design the tent facade of the 2022 fair.

Helmed by Jaya Asokan for the first time since her appointment in April 2021, this edition of the fair is a testament to the resilience of the Indian and South Asian art market and the art community at large. The fair spotlights the next generation of artists alongside modern masters through initiatives including Auditorium talks, performances, film screenings, outdoor art projects, artist-led workshops, and an online symposium in the run up to the fair.

Continuing the fair’s enduring relationship with the region’s pioneering institutions, the forthcoming edition will see participation from Kochi Biennale Foundation, Chennai Photo Biennale and Serendipity Arts Foundation, among others.

Jaya Asokan, Fair Director of India Art Fair, commented, “The team and I are thrilled for India Art Fair to return in its physical format, and to celebrate with the artists, galleries and partners who have taken the region’s arts scene from strength to strength. With an unwavering commitment to its home base, the 2022 fair will welcome participants that extend beyond the traditional art hubs of New Delhi and Mumbai, such as Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The past year has presented immense opportunities for learning and experimentation prompting discussions on the future development of South Asian art. Along with a fast-growing digital presence and year-round programming, the return to a physical fair will be a show of our determination and a reminder that India Art Fair is the first place to see and discover artists from the region.” (IANS)