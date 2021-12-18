India and US announce program to tackle climate, clean energy challenges

New Delhi–A programme to support India-US science and technology-based entrepreneurial initiatives to tackle climate and clean energy challenges was announced on Friday.

The programme, titled ‘Technology-based Energy Solutions: Innovations for Net Zero’, will address the development and implementation of next-generation clean and renewable energy, energy storage, and carbon sequestration, a Science and Technology Ministry statement said.

It constitutes a call for Ignition Grants by the US-India Science & Technology Endowment Fund (USISTEF), in partnership with Social Alpha, a non-profit organisation promoting S&T entrepreneurship, it said.

The programme will identify and support ‘technology showstoppers’ or promising joint India-US S&T-based entrepreneurial initiatives in this area, the Ministry said.

“Climate Change is one of the biggest challenges our world is facing in the current times, spurring the call for global collaborations to tackle this crisis.

“The launch of the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership in April 2021 reiterated the commitment of both nations to work together to achieve their ambitious climate and clean energy targets and to strengthen bilateral collaborations,” it said, adding that The new programme aligns with the goals of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership and will be administered by the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF), a bilateral organisation under the India’s Department of Science and Technology, and the US Department of State. (IANS)