Haridwar’s hidden gem, Pilibhit House

New Delhi– Think of Haridwar, and your first thoughts are of a pilgrimage destination. But beyond the temple visits there’s a lot this city in the Shivalik range has to offer. A realm of tranquility, Pilibhit House sits charmingly by the Ganges overlooking the glorious Shivalik Himalayas. This heritage residence houses the largest private bathing ghat of the region for the customary dip and some quiet moments with the river.

Tread past the arched doorway into this ancestral mansion, and the constructs of time & regulation melt away. You are led into artfully designed rooms and suites across 3 levels, that either face the open courtyard or offer views of the Ganges. In either case you stay pampered and blissful.

For an authentic experience, check into the century old aristocratic mansion on the banks of the Ganges, a living heirloom and Haridwar’s most luxurious address. This noble house that belongs to Pilibhit’s first family since 1913, has been meticulously restored by IHCL SeleQtions.

Guided by the traditional Indian principle of Purusartha, the 35 artfully restored rooms and graceful suites are wrapped around a serene courtyard, with balconies offering panoramic views of the Ganges and the Shivalik mountains. The alfresco seating ensures unmatched views.

The luxury destination tailor makes experiences to your needs, whether you’re travelling solo or with the family. From the welcome aarti till your departure, staff at the property customize the itinerary to ensure you’re pampered from the moment you check in. Everything from a dip in the Ganges, to the sunset Aarti, cable car rides to hilltop temples, a trip to the Beatles ashram and traditional Gadwali cuisine are arranged with the utmost attention to detail.

With the largest private bathing ghat in the city, one can enjoy a Ganga Aarti or Yoga at the Ganges Deck. As the Ganges calls, take a guided walk alongside the holy river, followed by the must have dip in the holy water and a meditation session. Complete the pilgrimage with visits to the Chandi Devi and Mansa Devi temples, via cable car, an adventure in itself.

A road trip away is the legendary Beatles ashram, where some of the band’s greatest hits were composed. On your return to the property indulge in the lavish high tea before you get to witness the aarti (prayer) at its private ghat (bank). The pandit invites you to be part of the memorable experience and partake in the divine blessings of the Ganges. If you like, you can even sign up for a astrology, palmistry or Navgrah puja at the hotel. Guests can also trace decades of their ancestry with a private session of genealogy. The other curated experiences that evoke Puru?arthas – the four spiritual stages of life include Parthiv Snaan, an offbeat holy tour, trip to ashrams, a forest riverbed picnic.

For those interested in wildlife and traveling with families, the Rajaji National Park is within a twenty minute drive from the hotel. If you’re lucky you can spot wild elephants, deer, leopards, rare bird sightings and maybe even a tiger or two. Your private safari also features high tea amidst the natural flaura and fauna so you can take in the jungle surroundings. A wetland tour of the Chiriyapur Forest Range is a great option.

On your return to the hotel rejuvenate with an invigorating therapy at the property’s Jiva Spa, with its age-old Indian healing techniques and finest natural ingredients, offring wellness and meditation with expert instructors. End your day indulging in traditional Gadwali cuisine. The Dining Room presents a delicious vegetarian range of international favourites and recipes from the royal kitchens of the ancestral family. The River Deck, Pool Deck by the Mango Tree and The Terrace also make for memorable dining spots.

Celebrating the legacy of time and a sense of place, Pilibhit House brings to life the essence of Haridwar through its location, plush and tasteful decor, fluid service and Sattvik cuisine. Time honored rituals and curated experiences, make this ancestral haveli a soul-stirring address away from the chatter of city life.

Celebrate the year end and make memories that last a lifetime with its exclusive offerings for the year end, celebrations are available starting at INR 29,000 ++ and will be available for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Making the holiday season merrier, it will feature traditional delicacies, a gingerbread house, baked goodies and more! To add to the revelry, along with their quintessential and whole sattvik food, they will be curating exclusive vegetarian barbeque grills, live food counters with piping hot kadhai milk and lots more! Along with that, a special live performance by Uttarakhand’s local band – The Threads is sure to warm hearts.

Switch off from your hectic schedule and welcome a slower and reflective life. Pack your bags, get ready to celebrate with some Soul-itude, surrounded by the serenity of the Shivalik hills and your loved ones! (IANS)