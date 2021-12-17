Gentlemen, your skin deserves some TLC too

New Delhi– Have you started to spot frequent dry patches on your skin? Or has your skin become scaly or stretchy recently? Well, its because the winters are here.

This cold and dry weather not only calls for cozy blankets and hot cocoa but also for an extra dose of nourishment for your skin.

During winters, the air becomes cooler and humidity levels drop considerably, which helps moisture escape through the layers of our skin more quickly than usual leaving it dry, tight, and flaky. Now, while you can’t avoid winters entirely, you can prevent skin dryness by following a proper routine with the right products.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to building the perfect winter routine for your skin shared by Megha Asher, Co-founder, Juicy Chemistry:

Step 1: Cleanse

The foremost step of any skincare routine is to pick the right cleanser as per your skin type that gently cleanses the skin without stripping it off its natural moisture.

A Papaya, Apricot, and Mandarin Cold-Processed Soap Bar and Saffron, Marula, and Ylang-ylang Face Wash is specially formulated for dry skin concerns. Their super-fatted formula helps replenish skin lipids and leaves skin nourished.

Frequency – AM and PM

Step 2: Tone

The next step is to tone your skin with a hydrating toner that rebalances the skin’s pH and prepares it for better absorption of the following products.

The100% Lavender Toning Mist is made with pure and organic lavender water that hydrates, soothes, and rejuvenates dry and dull skin.

Frequency – AM and PM

Step 3: Moisturise

The next and crucial step for winter skin is to moisturise skin. Pick a suitable facial oil to moisturise the skin and create an occlusive layer to inhibit moisture loss.

A Saffron and Red Raspberry Facial Oil is an antioxidant-rich formula that helps deeply moisturise the skin and restores its natural glow.

Frequency – AM

For night time, use a rich moisturiser that deeply replenishes the skin and supports repair at the cellular level. Our Australian Sandalwood and Myrrh Night Cream is a blend of organic plant butters and oils that moisturises the skin deeply and promotes, even-toned, youthful skin.

Frequency – PM

If you’re someone who loves to keep a beard then don’t forget to give your beard hair that extra dose of moisture with our 100 percent organic Cedarwood and Hemp Beard Oil.

Frequency – Twice or Thrice a week.

Step 4: Protect

Yes, winters are about embracing the warmth of the sun but not without protection. The final step is to protect the skin with a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects you from both UVA and UVB rays.

Our Camellia and Red Raspberry Sunscreen is clinically proven to protect against UVB and UVA rays with an SPF of 41.19 and a PA++++ rating.

Frequency – AM

Additionally, following these extra steps twice a week helps remove dead skin cells and maintain smooth, soft, and supple skin.

Exfoliate – Using a gentle scrub helps get rid of dry patches and dead skin buildup. Our Hazelnut, Chocolate, and Coffee scrub not only gently exfoliates the skin but also leaves it hydrated and nourished.

Masking – A hydrating mask post exfoliation helps improve skin’s hydration levels and promotes healthy, glowing skin. Our Aloe and Baobab Face Mask is a blend of freeze-dried superfoods that soothe, nourish, and replenish dry, dull, and lifeless skin. (IANS)