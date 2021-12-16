Cosmoprof India returns after two-year hiatus to host grand beauty showcase

New Delhi– Worldwide network for the beauty community, Cosmoprof’s coveted showcase for the beauty market in India after its two-year hiatus is being in Mumbai over 2 days – 16th and 17th December at the Hotel Sahara Star. Geo-adapted from the global Cosmoprof brand, Cosmoprof India has its own unique scale and entity, organised by BolognaFiere Group and Informa Markets India Pvt Ltd.

Launched in 2018 as a special preview, Cosmoprof India continues to offer networking and business opportunities to players across beauty and cosmetics in the business-to-business sphere. In fact, the exhibition offers attendees exposure to various beauty sectors, brands, live demos, and a knowledge forum, all under one roof. This year it welcomes brands like Amazon, Myntra, Purplle, Marico, Hindustan Unilever, Lakme Lever, Kama Ayurveda, mCaffeine, Mamaearth and many more.

“For the first time after the pandemic, Cosmoprof India brings together brands, buyers, retailers and wholesalers, to guide them to discover how the domestic industry is reacting to the most innovative digital tools, current distribution channels and new consumers habits,” said Mr. Gianpiero Calzolari, President of Bologna Fiere. “We are ready to recover normal commercial relations and relaunch the sector, respecting safety regulations.”

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said: “We are thrilled to host the 2021 edition in the in-person format after a gap of 2.5 years. This year we expect participation from over 100 companies and over 4,000 people attending from the beauty and cosmetics sector. It serves as a launchpad for new products and state-of-the-art solutions. Through our expo, we help exhibitors present their major breakthroughs and success stories. As organizers, we have been implementing a series of measures to ensure that our exhibitors and attendees can enjoy the show without any worries, and we will continue to monitor the developing situation in order to guarantee a safe and high-level business experience.”

The Indian beauty and personal care industry has been valued at Rs 1080 billion as of 2020 with a 6.8 per cent year-on-year growth trend. The attendees at this ideal event for the fast-growing market, can look forward to market insights and latest innovations from speakers and dignitaries, such as Mr Pushkaraj Shenai – CEO and Executive Director, Lakme Lever; Ms Sukirti Patnaik – Founder and MD, Indulge The Salon; Mr Blessing A Manikandan – CEO, TONI and GUY, South Asia; Mr Samir Srivastav – CEO – Jean Claude Biguine Salon and Spa; Mr Sachin Kamat – Director – Enrich Beauty; Mr Samay Dutta – Owner – Looks Salon, Ms. Rekha Chaudari, Global wellness ambassador; Ms. Spoorthi Shetty; CEO, B Blunt; Mr Aniket Gandhi, Director, R&D, Personal Care (Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics), UNILEVER; Ms Soumi Dey Sarkar, Head R&D, Kama Ayurveda; Mr Puneet Dudeja, Director of New Business (South Asia), WGSN; Ms Diipa Bï¿½ller-Khosla, Influencer and Founder of inde wild; among many others. Attendees include Masaba Gupta, renowned designer and Founder Masaba by Nykaa; Namrata Soni and Ojas Rajani, Celebrity Makeup artists and Hair stylists.

They will be seen participating in curated sessions, at the CosmoTalks, designed to keep updated with new trends and post-crisis strategies. On the other hand, Cosmo Onstage will host live shows and product presentations bringing inventive beauty and new technologies to life from both local distributors and international players. Cosmoprof India will also host an online international matchmaking Buyer Programme. (IANS)