Cocktail Recipes To Get You Into The Festive Spirit

New Delhi– After spending the previous holiday season at home, this year’s season is even more special. As you prepare for the festivities, keep in mind a tasty drink to raise a toast with your loved ones is essential.
Asmani Subramanian and Shantanu Sengupta, Diageo India Brand Ambassadors, have developed a list of delightful cocktail recipes that will put you in the holiday spirit and impress all your guests.
Singleton Brew
Ingredients:
Singleton of Glendullan: 60 ml
Espresso shot: 10 ml
Chilled tonic
Orange slice: For garnish
Method:
Take a rock glass filled with cube ice
Add Singleton and Espresso shot
Top with chilled tonic and stir gently
Garnish with orange slice
Ethereal
Ingredients
Gordons 60 ml
Rose Syrup/Rooh Afza: 20 ml
Lime Juice: 20 ml
Edible flower/Fresh Rose Petals: For garnish
Method
Fill shaker with ice cubes
Add all ingredients and shake well
Strain in anold fashion glassand garnish with flower
The festive punch
Ingredients
Talisker 10 YO:750 ml
Clear apple Juice: 1500 ml
Darjeeling TeaChilled: 400 ml
Lime Juice: 100ml
Honey: 60 ml
Spices/ Orange Wedges: For garnish
Method
Fill a large punch bowl with ice cubes
Add all the ingredients and mix Well
Using a ladle to pour
Masala chai martini
Ingredients
Baileys: 60 ml
Chilled Masala Chai: 30 ml
Kesar Badam Milk: 30 ml
Method
Add all the ingredients in a shaker filled with Ice Cubes
Shake week and strain into martini Glass
Garnish with Star Anise and Serve
Johnnie Black Fashionable
Ingredients:
Johnnie Walker Black Label: 45 ml
Sugar Syrup: 10 ml
Orange Juice: 30 ml
Bitters: 1 (Optional)
Orange Wheel: For Garnish
Method:
Fill up the old-fashionedglass with ice
Add all ingredients and stir gently
Garnish with an orange wheel
Johnnie Red Mint Soda
Ingredients
Johnnie Walker Red Label: 45 ml
Mint Leaves : 5-6
Lemon: 1
Soda : 150 ml
Ice : 3-4 Cubes
Method:
Muddle few mints leaves & lemon chunks in a shaker
Add Johnnie Walker Red Label and shake with ice
Strain into ice-filled tall glass and top up with soda
Garnish with mint sprig
Buchanan’s Ginger Highball
Ingredients:
Black & White Scotch: 45 ml
Lime Juice: 10 ml
Bitter: 1 (Optional)
Ginger Ale: 150 ml
Method:
Fill up a tall glass with ice
Add Black & White, lime juice and dash of bitters
Top up with Ginger Ale
Black Reserve Coffee Apple Fizz
Ingredients:
Black Dog: 45 ml
Black Coffee Liquor: 30 ml
Cinnamon Syrup: 10 ml
Apple Juice: 60 ml
Soda: 50 ml
Apple fan & Black Olives: For Garnish
Method:
Fill up a tall glass with ice
Add all ingredients and stir well
Top up with soda
Garnish with an apple fan and 2-3 black olives
Smirnoff Citrus Tonic
Ingredients:
Smirnoff: 45 ml
Lime juice: 15 ml
Tonic Water: 120 ml
Citrus wheel: For garnish
Method:
Fill up a tall glass with ice
Add all ingredients and stir gently
Garnish with citrus fruit wheels
Celebration Fushion
Ingredients
McDowell’s No.1 Celebration Rum: 240 ml
Basil leaves: 12
Vanilla syrup: 25 ml
Sugar syrup: 25 ml
Apple juice: 200 ml
Soda
Method
Start with a pitcher full of ice and add all ingredients (except soda)
Stir it together and top up the aromatic blend with soda
Pour a drink as served in a frosty highball glass
With Christmas just around the corner, there will be plenty of parties and get-togethers with friends and family. Comforting cocktails help you enjoy the celebrations and get into the festive spirit. (IANS)