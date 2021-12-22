Cocktail recipes for the festivities

New Delhi– As we near the close of a whirlwind year and the happiest time of the year, it’s finally time to put on your party hats and dance shoes for all of the home parties. For your next Christmas and New Year’s party, Jimmy’s Cocktails and Pernod Ricard India have handpicked some excellent cocktail recipes that you can simply make at home.

Christmas Stolen

INGREDIENTS:

* 45ml cinnamon infused bourbon whiskey

* 90ml Jimmy’s Whisky sour mix

HOW TO MIX IT:

* Shaken with lots of ice and served over ice

* Garnish with an orange peel and a cinnamon stick

Bubbly Bees Knees

INGREDIENTS:

* 50 ml Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

* 25 ml Lemon Juice

* 20 ml Runny Honey

* 40 ml G. H. Mumm Champagne

HOW TO MIX IT:

* Shake the Monkey 47 gin, lemon juice and runny honey with ice

* Strain into a coupe or champagne saucer/ flute

* Top with champagne and garnish with lemon zest or a wheel.

Espress Oak

INGREDIENTS:

* 30ml Oaken Glow

* 30ml Espresso

* A spoonful (120-150ml) of vanilla ice cream

HOW TO MIX:

* This cocktail is curated by mixing all ingredients well with some ice cubes (in a cocktail shaker)

* Pour out into a whiskey glass and serve with a chocolate stick/roll.

Irish Coffee

INGREDIENTS:

* 35ml Jameson

* 10ml Demerara and Muscovado sugar syrup

* 30ml lightly whipped double cream

* 90ml medium roasted espresso coffee

* 1 vanilla pod or cinnamon for garnish

* Fresh grated nutmeg

HOW TO MIX:

* Dissolve 2 parts Demerara sugar and 1-part Muscovado sugar in 3 parts of boiling water for the syrup

* Stir sugar syrup into 35ml Jameson in a warmed glass

* Whip 30ml chilled double cream lightly until it starts to stiffen

* Brew a 45ml shot of coffee into the glass from your espresso machine

* Reload and brew in a second 45ml shot

* Pour the whipped cream into the coffee over the back of a spoon so it floats on top.

Garnish with a trimmed vanilla pod or a stick of cinnamon and dust with a grating of fresh nutmeg

Absolut Mistletoe

INGREDIENTS:

* 45ml Absolut vodka

* 90 Cranberry Juice

* 10ml Lime Juice

* Lemon-Lime soda for top up

* 1 sprig mint Leaf

* 1 sprig Red Currant

HOW TO MIX IT:

* Fill a rocks glass with ice cubes

* Add Absolut Vodka, cranberry juice and lime juice

* Top up with lemon-lime soda

* Garnish with mint leaf and red currant

Pomegranate Negroni

INGREDIENTS:

* 40ml Beefeater Dry 30ml Campari

* 25ml Lillet Blanc

* 10ml pomegranate juice

* 2 dashes orange bitters

* Garnish: Orange twist

HOW TO MIX:

* This cocktail is curated by mixing all ingredients well with some ice (in a cocktail shaker)

* Stir until its chilled, strain into class and add ice, and garnish!

* Top with soda for a twist on an Americano. (IANS)