Chinmaya Mission Boston Founder Dr. Gopala Dwarakanath to Retire After 35 Years of Service, Ajita Bhat Takes Charge as President

ANDOVER, MA– Dr. Gopala Dwarakanath, MD who co-founded Chinmaya Mission Boston along with his wife Dr. Shashi Dwarakanath, MD 35 years ago, is retiring after providing a solid found foundation to the spiritual center in Andover, MA.

Dr. Dwarakanath will be replaced by Ajita Bhat, a long-time volunteer of Chinmaya Mission Boston.

“Both Dwarakanath and Shashi are visionaries who decided to dedicate their lives to building Chinmaya Mission 35 years ago. Their foresight has served the community well,” said Desh Deshpande, a philanthropist and an early supporter of Chinmaya Mission Boston. “Their dedicated effort and ability to pull in so many others in their mission has resulted in an institution that has not only a beautiful infrastructure but a closed knit community that really cares for each other and everyone around them. What is even more impressive is their vision going forward.”

Mr. Deshpande, who will host a farewell fireside chat with Dr. Dwarakanath on Dec. 12 to celebrate the Mission’s 35th anniversary and the retirement of the legendary founder, told INDIA New England News that Dwarakanaths have developed an excellent team of younger people around them to work on this institution over the last decade.

“Dwaraka will continue to dedicate his life to the institution but pass the baton to next generation of leaders,” said Mr. Deshpande. “I am very pleased that Chinmaya Mission will be lead by two very capable people: Ajita Bhat and Sudhir Srinivasan as the President and Vice-President respectively.”

Dr. Dwarakanath will continue to serve Boston Chinmaya Mission as President-Emeritus, and Dr. Shashi Dwarakanath, will continue to lead Chinmaya Mission’s Bal Vihar and spiritual initiatives.

Dr. Dwarakanath retired as the Medical Director of the Pain Management Center at Lowell General Hospital. He was appointed by Swami Chinmayananda as President of Chinmaya Mission Boston in 1992.

From the beginning, Dr. Dwarakanath had the vision to build a center that catered to the spiritual, religious, and cultural needs in the local area while spreading the message of Vedanta to members of the community.

His vision came true in 2003 when the first phase of the current Chinmaya Mission ashram was constructed. It was subsequently completed in 2008.