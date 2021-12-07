Bollywood Roundup: Zareen Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sanam Shetty, and more…

Zareen Khan collaborates with Jordan Sandhu for Punjabi music video ‘Chann Chann’

Mumbai– Actress Zareen Khan is all excited for her new Punjabi music video ‘Chann Chann’ for which she has collaborated with Jordan Sandhu.

‘Chann Chann’ is a romantic Punjabi track that showcases a cute love story between the two.

Talking about the song, the actress said, “I’m so happy to collaborate with Jordan again, he is a very talented artiste. I have worked in movies, OTT and music platforms space but I personally love doing Punjabi music videos and I would love to take more such projects in the future. Every bit of this song is very special to me and I have enjoyed and loved shooting for it to the T.”

The music video of ‘Chann Chann’ is out now on YouTube.

KatVic Wedding: Sangeet kicks off celebrations at Fort Barwara

Jaipur– The Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel at Chauth Ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district has been illuminated with fancy lights to host the wedding rituals of celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

The Sangeet ceremony that will start soon will be held on the beautiful lawn under the hotel’s Kharbooja Mahal. A platform has been built on a rock for the purpose, giving a pristine look to the venue. The lawn has been decorated on the lines of an open theatre.

Sources confirmed that Rajasthani and Punjabi songs will be played in the Sangeet ceremony, apart from performances by many Bollywood celebrities.

Gurdas Maan and Javed Ali will also perform in the Sangeet ceremony, apart from Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur. Many other film stars are expected to reach the venue on Wednesday to attend the much-anticipated wedding on December 9.

Sanam Shetty offers insight on who’s doing well in ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 5’

Chennai– Actress and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sanam Shetty says she hasn’t got any favourites in ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 5’, but adds that four contestants seem to have good gameplans and are doing well.

Talking to IANS, Sanam Shetty, who has been travelling extensively to promote her upcoming Tamil film ‘Oomai Sennaai’ admits she hasn’t been watching the show in recent times because she has been busy with her movie’s promotions. However, she says she did watch the show initially.

So, who does she think is going to win the title this year?

Sanam says with a laugh, “This year, I am not able to personally relate to any one person. I am watching it like a show. My personal favourites are not fixed yet.

“However, according to the gameplan, the late bloomers were good. Amir is good. Pavani is playing her game very well. Raju again is like the entertainer of the house. Priyanka seems very sensible to me. So, these four names would be my choice. Maybe one among them could go on to win the title,” says the actress, who herself had a huge fan base when she was a contestant on the show.

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ to release in theatres next year

Mumbai– Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Tejas’ is all set to release in cinemas on October 5, 2022. The movie is about Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, played by Kangana.

It will be released in the honour of armed forces in theatres next Dussehra.

The movie revolves around a daring female pilot played by Kangana and is based on how women pilots can play a important role in keeping our nation safe from external forces. It is a tribute to the brave soldiers of the country.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut as Tejas, the film is RSVP Movies’ second film on the armed forces, following ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

Kajal Pisal: Fooling a woman emotionally and physically is a cowardly act

Mumbai– Actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently seen in ‘Sirf Tum’, has talked about her character in the show and how it relates with the serious issues that women face in society.

She says, “My character in the show is very interesting and promising. It has both positive and grey shades and lots of emotions that the audience will also have sympathy towards me. I play Asha, she falls in love with Vikrant Oberoi (Nimai Bali) who is a rich man. Unaware of him being married, I have a child with him.”

Kajal also feels such women are later targeted by the society. “Fooling a woman using her emotionally and physically and having a child and not owning responsibility is a very cowardly act. If a man cannot stand for his actions he shouldn’t be destroying someone’s life for his needs. Life goes on but such trauma stays for life as they are later targeted by the society and even for the child it becomes a threat who suffers someone else’s mistake.”

Kajal is known for featuring in popular shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and ‘Naagin 5’, among others.

Samantha bares her heart on divorce: ‘I thought I’d crumble and die’

Hyderabad– Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has at last opened up on her divorce from Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and the impact it had on her mental health.

Not long ago, Tollywood’s celebrated pair Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their divorce, sending shockwaves among their fans. Ever since the ‘Majili’ actress announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she has been mum on the issue.

Samantha said, “As soon as you accept the fact that you are going through, something, half of the healing is done. Accepting, vocalising, and fighting back is what I did.”

Samantha said she felt like she would “crumble and die”. But, as she realised that she is going to live her life, with all the issues, she appreciates herself for being such a strong woman.

“I never knew I could pass this. I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong”, the ‘Shakunthalam’ actress said.

Samantha also mentioned that her divorce from Chaitanya took a toll on her mental health. But she tried her ways to get better.

Samantha, on the work front, has been busy signing new ventures, and will soon be working on two multilingual projects, of which one is titled ‘Yashodha’. Samantha promises that she will shut up her critics only with her hard work, nothing else.

Richa Chadha reveals reason for successful innings of ‘Inside Edge’

Mumbai– The newly-released third season of ‘Inside Edge’ has once again enthralled the audience and Richa Chadha, who plays Zarina Malik on the show, feels that India’s love for both cricket and glamour is the reason behind the success of the show.

‘Inside Edge 3’ marries the two aspects and presents a story that appeals to a huge chunk of the audience.

Speaking about the concept of the show, Richa said, “The storyline is the hero of the series. Sports and glamour have always gone hand in hand for years. It’s just that no one really thought of bringing these things together and creating a story out of it. There is immense love for sports in our country and the same goes for glamour too.”

She adds, “A combination of the two proved lethal which explains the success of ‘Inside Edge’. There is this adrenaline rush that follows in the name of sports and glamour. The makers of ‘Inside Edge’ have brilliantly encapsulated this very rush and threaded it into creating a whole series out of it. What’s more, the efforts proved beneficial which is why we are now on Season 3.”

The show directed by Kanisk Varma, created by Karan Anshuman, also stars Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial and is available for streaming on Prime Video. (IANS)