Bollywood Roundup: Vivek Oberoi, Sunny Deol, Tara Sutaria, and more…

Vivek Oberoi’s character in ‘Inside Edge 3’ won’t stop at anything

Mumbai– As the release of ‘Inside Edge 3 inches closer, the audiences excitement with regards to Vivek Anand Oberois character of Vikrant Dhawan is reaching new heights everyday as his is one of the more stout character arcs in the story.

Talking about the journey of this character so far in the show, Vivek says, “It just feels like yesterday that we came together for this cracker of a series and it’s already the third season! As a character, I feel Vikrant Dhawan’s twisted mind has a unique fan following and I’m glad that he has progressed with the story, with new facets of his personality unravelling every season.”

Laying bare the course of his character in the upcoming season, the actor says, “This season, he is prepared for something big and won’t stop at anything till he crosses the line. You peer into his past, to see the scars that are not visible to the eye.. that make him the darkness that he is!”

“The trailer is just a tiny glimpse into all the drama and twists that are set to unfold in ‘Inside Edge 3’, with new characters and hidden truths adding further quirks. As always, it has been a blast working with the team and I hope the energy reflects on the screen and resonates strongly with the audience like the earlier seasons”, he concludes.

The third season of the show, created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varna, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 3.

Sunny Deol recalls son Karan’s reaction on dad’s romantic scene with Juhi Chawla

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Sunny Deol reveals how his son Karan Deol started crying when he saw his father hugging Juhi Chawla in a romantic scene, back when Karan was a little kid.

Sunny appeared on the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as a special guest to support his son Karan Deol, who came to promote his movie ‘Velle’, along with Visshesh Tiwari and Savant Singh Premi.

During the show, host Kapil Sharma asked how comfortable he is in doing romantic scenes in front of his father Dharmendra and his son Karan Deol. Sunny recalls an incident when his son started crying after watching him do a romantic scene.

Sunny says how Karan reacted while looking at him doing some intimate scenes with Juhi: “He (Karan Deol) was an infant when I was shooting for a film with Juhi Chawla. So, in one scene I hug her and all that. It was a song sequence. He was behind me, in my cousin’s arms. So during that scene he started to cry loudly.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tara Sutaria: ‘Ahan and I have similar personalities, but I’m closest to Tiger’

Mumbai– Tara Sutaria will soon be seen opposite Ahan Shetty in ‘Tadap’ which has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Tara, whose chemistry with Tiger Shroff in ‘Student of the Year 2’ was talked about, recently spoke about her camaraderie with her two leading men.

Sharing her experience of working with both of them, the actress says, “It was great working with both of them and it’s a strange coincidence that both Ahan and Tiger started their journey with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment”.

Commenting on her equation with her ‘Tadap’ co-actor, she states, “Ahan and I got to know each other before we started shooting. We did workshops and rehearsals together. And we have a few similarities in our personalities. So I think it was easy to get along with each other.”

She adds, “We did a lot of workshops and prep for ‘Tadap’ that we knew each other much before we started shooting. So, it was very easy and fun. Luckily, the on-screen chemistry is clearly visible in our songs too.”

Talking about Tiger, she says, “I have mentioned this before also that among all my co-stars, I am closest to him since I did my first film with him and he is also the first friend I made in the industry. So the bond that I share with him will always be special”.

While her chemistry with Tiger enthralled the audience, it will be interesting to see how her and Ahan’s chemistry turns out upon the film’s release. ‘Tadap’, presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Milan Luthria, is scheduled to release on December 3.

Ram Charan on working with Shanmugam: ‘I’m having a fanboy moment on the sets’

Hyderabad– ‘RRR’ hero Ram Charan has spilled the beans on his upcoming movies, his interests, and more.

Ram Charan, who is the son of Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, has a greater responsibility of carrying his father’s cinematic legacy.

Being roped in for a couple of big-budget movies, Ram Charan’s ‘RRR’ is slated for release in January.

When quizzed about his experience working with ace director Shankar Shanmugam for his untitled film, Ram Charan said, “More than an actor I think I’m like having a fanboy moment/actor in this set. I am amazed to see the way he works. And just to be seen in his film, in his script. It’s a pleasure. An absolute pleasure.”

Ram Charan describes that working with Shanmugham is an experience, like watching his movies is. Billed to be a political drama, the yet-to-be-titled movie has Kiara Advani as the female lead and is due in February 2023 release.

On the other hand, Ram Charan, who shares the screen space with his father Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva’s upcoming movie ‘Acharya’, shares his experience working for the movie.

Ram Charan said that Chiranjeevi has 40 years of experience in the industry, with 150 plus movies. Thus, working with Chiranjeevi makes him more intimidating than a father.

Shreya Ghoshal reacts to fans digging out old chats with new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Mumbai– Shreya has reacted to fans digging out old chats between her and the New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, whom the singer has called her ‘bachpan ka dost’ in a found tweets.

Ghoshal did her schooling up to eighth grade at the Atomic Energy Central School No.4 in Rawatbhata, where she was a classmate of the current CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal.

The 37-year-old singer found herself trending on social media after Agrawal’s appointment as the new CEO of Twitter.

Social media users found old exchanges between two.

One of the chat threads is a generic exchange about how they are doing in life.

The other one is a tweet from Agrawal, which read: “Nice DP, kya haal chaal hain. (Nice DP. How’s it going).”

The ‘Chikni chameli’ hitmkaer reacted as she wrote: “Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho. Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh (You are digging out tweets from childhood. Do friends not tweet to each other? Why are you doing this time pass)?”

The singer had congratulated her friend on his milestone too.

“Congrats Parag Agrawal. So proud of you! Big day for us, celebrating this news,” she tweeted.

Ghoshal and Agrawal’s friendship goes back in time. In 2010, the singer had asked fans to wish her “bachpan ka dost” (childhood friend) on social media.

“Hey all! Found another bachpan ka dost! Foodie and traveller… A Stanford scholar! Follow @paraga. It was his b’day yesterday! Wish him pls.”

To which, Agrawal replied: “Aila. You are influential. Followers and Twitter messages flooding in.”

Karan Johar on ‘Shershaah’ track being the most-streamed album

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar is over-the-moon as the soundtrack of his film ‘Shershaah’ has become the most-streamed album. He says it makes him immensely happy that the songs have touched one billion audio streams.

The album of the biographical war film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, released by Sony Music, has topped the charts for not one but two reasons. It became the biggest album of the year and the fastest one to reach one billion audio streams worldwide.

Karan said: “It makes me immensely happy that the songs have touched 1 billion audio streams. It feels good to be on the top of the charts and have audiences groove to our tunes.”

The album comprises songs by Tanishk Bagchi, Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Jasleen Royal, Darshan Raval and Palak Muchhal, among others.

Talking about the success of the album, Sidharth said: “The kind of response ‘Shershaah’ has received is humbling and I am elated to see the continuous affection. Being my passion project I was deeply involved in the music selection of the film along with Vishnu, Azeem and Karan. We ensured to choose songs which are a right fit for every emotion of the film and I am very happy to see the way audiences have embraced the album.

He added: “I am grateful to all the artists and singers for this magical album. We are over the moon, grateful to have reached 1 billion audio streams. All thanks to the audience for their love and support.”

Delighted at the success of the album, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions added: “The success of ‘Shershaah’ album in association with Sony Music makes all of us extremely proud and delighted. This is a very special film for all of us and to see it become one of the most loved music albums for this year is a truly extraordinary moment.”

“The numbers are a testament to the success and the appreciation by the audience of the country. Sony Music in association with Dharma Productions is very proud and content to witness this success,” said Sanujeet Bhujabal, Executive Director, Sony Music Entertainment. (IANS)