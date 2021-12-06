Bollywood Roundup: Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Sarathkumar, and more…

‘KatVic’ Wedding: Complaint filed against celebrity couple, venue manager, DC

Jaipur– A Rajasthan-based advocate has filed a complaint with the District Legal Services Authority against the closure of the road leading to the Chauth Mata temple from December 6-12 owing to the marriage of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif scheduled in Sawai Madhopur district, near here.

Advocate Naitrabind Singh Jadoun filed the complaint against the manager of Six Senses Fort Barwara, the venue for the celebrity wedding, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and the District Collector against the closure of the road leading to the temple. Along with this complaint, in view of the problems faced by the devotees, a request has been made to open the way to the temple.

Jadaun said in his complaint that he has no objection to the event.

“Chauth Ka Barwara accommodates a historical temple of Chauth Mata, which is centuries old. Everyday, hundreds of devotees visit the temple and offer their prayers. Hotel Six Senses is located on the way to the temple. The hotel manager has closed the road leading to the temple under the supervision of the District Collector from December 6-12. Due to this, the devotees are facing a lot of trouble in reaching the temple. For the next six days, the main road leading from Hotel Six Senses to the temple will be completely closed. In such a situation, keeping in mind the sentiments of the common man and the devotees, the way to the Chauth Mata temple should be opened from the front side of Hotel Six Senses,” Jadaun said in his complaint.

Kareena calls Jennifer Lawrence ‘simply gorgeous’, shares pix on Insta

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a picture of Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence with a baby bump as the latter attended the premiere of her upcoming film ‘Don’t Look Up’ in New York.

Kareena took to her Instagram and uploaded a picture in her story where Jennifer can be seen posing with her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Kareena wrote “Simply gorgeous” for Jennifer.

Jennifer, who wore a golden gown to the premiere, will be soon sharing the screen with Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep in the satirical science fiction black comedy.

The actress will be playing an astronomer in the film along with Leo as the two attempt to warn mankind of an impending doom.

As for Kareena, the actress will return after a brief hiatus with Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is an adaptation of the highly successful comedy drama ‘Forrest Gump’ which itself was based on Winston Groom’s novel of the same name. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

Actress Radhika Sarathkumar’s Twitter account hacked

Chennai– Actor and producer Radhika Sarathkumar on Monday said that her Twitter account had been hacked. Seeking to warn her followers, the well-known actress put up a post on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “Hi my Twitter account is hacked, beware of content and messages. Thanks will try and get it rectified.”

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar too came to the aid of actress Radhika and helped her spread the word that her account had been hacked.

On Twitter, Khushbu wrote, “Hi friends, my good friend and a huge powerhouse of talent @realradikaa account is hacked. A complaint has been raised and trying to solve the issue. She conveys her apologies for not being able to connect at the moment but promises to be back soon. Thanks for your support.”

Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati share their thoughts on mental health of young kids

Mumbai– Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati open up about the upcoming sequence in the show ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’. It will highlight the mental and emotional turmoil of their son Atharva Wagle, played by Sheehan Kapahi.

The show deals with the problems and struggles of a middle-class family. It features Sumeet Raghavan as a manager in a courier company named Rajesh Wagle and actress Pariva Pranati as his wife Vandana Wagle.

In the coming episodes, the viewers will witness the after effects of the traumatic incident that Atharva has gone through and how it has affected him.

Sumeet Raghavan essaying the role of Rajesh Wagle, says that mental health is often brushed under the carpet and not paid heed to. However, ignoring it can negatively impact our entire wellbeing.

“The Wagle family is relieved that Atharva has returned home safely. However, the battle is still on. There is an integral aspect of emotional and mental turmoil that follows such a traumatic incident, especially if it involves a small kid. This is what we, as a family, have to tackle now. As a parent myself, I always encourage my kids to share their problems, and I try to be transparent and a good listener to them.”

“I share a similar bond with the kids on the show as well. We are there for them and we shall sail through both the good and bad times together. It will be interesting to see how the family helps Atharva get through this phase,” he adds.

Pariva Pranati further says that it is very important for kids to share their problems with parents openly and this is what is highlighted in the particular sequence of the show.

“I am playing my part and contributing towards bringing awareness around mental health. We often focus on our physical health but shy away from talking about our emotional concerns. It is very important to keep a balance between the two. Atharva, at his age, went through something beyond distressing so the kidnapping has greatly impacted his mental health. He will need a lot of care and support from his family to get through this difficult situation.”

“My son is still a toddler but when he grows up, I will make sure that he can come up to me for any issue and talk about it without any hesitation. My bond with Sakhi and Atharva is seamless as well in the show. I will keep trying my best to support them and make them understand that it’s okay to talk about mental health,” she concludes.

‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ airs on Sony SAB.

Sai Dhansika reflects on those struggling to eke out livelihood amid pandemic

Chennai– Actress Sai Dhansika, who recently began work on her next film that is yet-to-be-titled, on Sunday turned emotional, expressing concern for those who were struggling to eke out their livelihood in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic that has left the world rattled.

Taking to social media, the actress posted a picture from the ‘pooja’ of her next film and said, that this film, which was yet-to-be-titled, was her next project in Tamil.

Thanking everyone, she wrote, “Writing this with a lot of emotions. Starting a film itself has been the biggest deal these daysï¿½ I’m doing fairly well, but there are people who still are struggling & trying to manage their day-to-day livelihood. I hope & pray these situations change sooner and all my industry colleagues live out there well & good because lots of people depend only on cinema. Thanks to my extended crew!”

The film that she is a part of, will feature three other actresses in the lead along with her. They are Srushti Dange, Manisha Jasnani and Chandralekha.

Directed by Giridharan, the film is being produced by S.S. Prabhu and Shankar Pictures and will also feature actor John Vijay.

Music for the film is by Karthik Raja with cinematography by Ashok Kumar. Art direction is by S.J. Ram and R. Ramar is the editor. (IANS)