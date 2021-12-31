Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Pancholi, Rumi Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, and more…

Sunny Pancholi: I explored and experimented a lot as an actor in 2021

Mumbai– Sunny Pancholi says 2021 was special for him as he got opportunities to explore as an actor.

The actor, who was last seen in the show “Balika Vadhu 2”, says: “The year 2021 was special for me as I got the opportunity to act for a very beautiful show, ‘Balika Vadhu 2’. I earned a lot of popularity and appreciation for my acting in the show. Even if I talk about my personal front, I made some genuine friends. The best part of the year was I got to explore and experiment a lot as an actor.”

Sunny, who started as a production assistant on the show “Mere Apne” and made his acting debut with “Behnein”, looks forward to doing more social work in the New Year.

“I want to pay attention to the people around me and see whatever I can do to make their lives a little easier. An act of kindness, any simple gesture can improve someone’s day. I also wish to be an active part of an NGO who helps the poor, empowering them with financial freedom, soil harvesting as it is the burning issue in the coming decades,” he adds.

Rumi Khan wants to learn the art of resolving conflicts in 2022

Mumbai– Actor Rumi Khan feels that new years are all about new opportunities.

Rumi, who has acted in TV shows like ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, ‘Mahabharat’ and ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, feels it takes too much effort to stick to our resolutions.

He says: “We all know that it takes effort to build a strong social circle. Sometimes, it takes stepping out of our comfort zone, or getting rid of a bad habit. The arrival of New Year is the perfect time to make little changes that can have a big impact on our social life. With New Year just around the corner, I plan to learn something new, and after experiencing the pandemic, I feel there should be no place for hate in life.”

The actor, who is known for his roles in ‘Uttaran’ and ‘Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera’, wants to learn the art of resolving conflicts.

He adds: “Disagreements happen and we do get offended. Misunderstandings occur even between the best of friends. It doesn’t have to lead to major drama, and damage our relationships. I’m trying to make it my goal to nip conflicts in the bud in the New Year.

“If there’s a rift between me and my friends, I will make the effort to have a conversation about the problem. I will hear my friends out when they share their perspectives. I will be respectful and considerate while sharing my own. And remember, it’s always important to apologise if I have hurt someone’s feelings. The better you are at keeping the drama to a minimum, the stronger your friendships will be in the long run.”

I’m single by choice, says Piya Valecha

Mumbai– ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ fame Piya Valecha says that she is single not by chance, but by choice.

“I am single not by chance, but by choice. Marriage is not a plan for me as of now. I will think of it in future once I find someone eligible for me. But for now, my work is my topmost priority,” she says.

The actress, who previously featured in shows like ‘Maddam Sir – Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai’, says she learnt to deal with challenging situations in 2021.

“The year 2021 was full of ups and downs for me. But I learnt to deal with challenging situations and stay focused… Keeping myself all positive and motivated,” she says.

“I learnt to take all the work opportunities and make them best for me,” she adds.

Rhea Chakraborty looks back at 2021: A year full of healing, a year full of pain

Mumbai– Actress Rhea Chakraborty has looked back at her journey in 2021 and called it a year full of healing and pain.

Rhea posted a picture on Instagram, where she looks gorgeous dressed in a rust coloured boat-neck top paired with denims. She smiles at the camera as she gets clicked.

She wrote alongside the image: “You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain.”

“But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light #rhenew,” she added.

It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant’s death case.

The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail in September 2020.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Chehre’, which released earlier this year. (IANS)