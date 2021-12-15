Bollywood Roundup: Sunny Leone, Zoa Morani, Mahira Sharma, and more…

Sunny Leone completes shooting for Tamil horror-comedy ‘Oh My Ghost’

Chennai– Actress Sunny Leone has finished shooting for director Yuvan’s Tamil historical horror-comedy ‘Oh My Ghost’.

Talking to IANS, director Yuvan said,”Sunny Leone plays a queen-like character in the film. This is a fantasy film. So, the role that she plays is not representative of any region or time period.”

The director explains that he was looking for a person who could look supercilious and at the same time cool and that was when he realised Sunny Leone would be perfect for the character.

The director says Sunny loved the script. “She laughed so much during the narration of the script and it was evident that she liked it,” says the director.

Sunny, for her part, says, “There are some films that are able to make you chuckle at a script level. I enjoyed doing the film for just that reason.

“It’s scary in parts and so funny in others. I think that’s such a clever combination. It’s hard to make people laugh and I did put in the extra effort in nailing the timing. Besides that, I also learnt my dialogues with my diction coach. It’s a special film and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

The film, which will feature actors Satish, Dharsha Gupta, Mottai Rajendran, Ramesh Thilak, Arjunan and Thanga Durai, has been produced by D. Veera Sakthi and K. Sasikumar of VAU Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios.

Zoa Morani joins the cast of Nikhil Advani’s ‘The Chosen One’

Mumbai– Zoa Morani, who made her presence felt in Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Taish’, has come on board for horror series ‘The Chosen One’ with Nikhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment.

The series will be directed by Gauravv Chawla, who earlier helmed the Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Baazar’.

Talking about the project, Zoa says, “It’s stepping into a different genre for me for the first time, I’ve got the pin and needles in anticipation of how this will turn out. I am so grateful to get an opportunity to try something new in the vast storytelling world, the fascination just keeps increasing, fingers crossed.”

The web series is based on a sensitive story that revolves around the themes of love and friendship in the supernatural genre. In addition, ‘The Chosen One’ also stars Ishwaq Singh and Rasika Duggal. The filming will start in December across Ooty.

Apart from this, Zoa is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming series ‘Fallen’, where she will share the screen with Sonakshi Sinha.

Feminine Funda: Mahira Sharma keen on working in women-centric films

Mumbai– ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Mahira Sharma talks about the actor she aspires to share the screen space with and the kind of role she is willing to take up in future.

The ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress said: “More than whom I want to work with, I want to work in a film where I get a scope to perform and where I can showcase my acting abilities. I always wanted to do a female-oriented film where I get to play something adventurous.”

She continues: “Talking about whom I want to share the screen with, I would like to work with Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. Also, the one with whom I really aspire to work with is Suriya.”

On the professional front, the actress was seen in music videos with her ‘BB 13’ co-contestant Paras Chhabra. Known for shows like ‘Bepannah Pyaar’, ‘Naagin 3’ and several others, Mahira became popular post her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

‘Attack’ teaser: John Abraham plays supercop with artificial intelligence

Mumbai– The teaser of John Abraham-starrer ‘Attack’ has been released and it promises an action-packed saga of a supercop whose singular focus is to ward off terrorist threats on Indian soil.

The one-minute 23-second teaser starts off on a thrilling note as it shows devastation unleashed by a terrorist attack that leaves John’s character in ruins.

The lead character then undergoes radical cybernetic modifications to enhance his biomechanisms in order to fight terrorism. Laced with high-voltage action, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Ahead of the teaser release, John deleted all his Instagram posts without revealing the reason. Although he removed all of his pictures and videos along with his profile image, he has not deleted his Instagram Reels.

The film written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand is slated to hit the screens on January 26.

Aparshakti shares his character’s look from ‘Dhoka Round D Corner’

Mumbai– Aparshakti Khurana, who will be soon seen in the upcoming suspense thriller ‘Dhoka Round D Corner’, has shared his first look from the film. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him in his character’s get up.

He wrote in the caption, “Just found this in my photo gallery. Looking forward to Dhokha, a @tseriesfilms suspense thriller. It launches @khushalikumar also starring @actormaddy @darshankumaar and is directed by @kookievgulati P.S – Releasing soon in 2022 (sic).”

In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting short hair, clad in a brown and orange checked shirt and pointing a gun at an undisclosed target with a cold-blooded look on his face. This one is a complete departure from his earlier roles where he has essayed comical parts or the protagonist’s best friend.

This is his first suspense thriller, where he will be playing a parallel lead. Talking about the same, Aparshakti said, “Attempting a genre that I have never done before is certainly a challenge, but it is something that I have been wanting to do for a very long time. Extremely delighted by the response I have been getting for the first look of the film. Let’s get cracking with loads of action ahead!”

The film, which also stars R. Madhavan and Khushalii Kumar, wrapped its shooting last month and is all set for a 2022 release.

Rasika Dugal: ‘Spike’ was an opportunity for me to learn something new

Mumbai– Rasika Dugal is leading the cast of the tentatively titled series “Spike”, a Hindi-language sports drama.

She says it came with the opportunity for her to learn something new and she jumped at it.

Rasika said: “I love the thrill and adventure of sports dramas. Spike came with the opportunity for me to learn something new and I jumped at it. I thoroughly enjoyed the three months of volleyball training that I did as part of my prep.

The 36-year-old actress will be seen essaying the role of a volleyball coach in the sports drama. As part of her prep, she has trained in volleyball for three months in Mumbai.

She added: “I’m excited about essaying the role of a volleyball coach. The life of a sportsperson is about tremendous discipline and rigour. I have so much respect for that and was thrilled to get an opportunity to explore that. I look forward to the next schedule.”

Rasika will head to Himachal Pradesh for the next schedule of the series in January 2022. Her upcoming projects include “Delhi Crime Season 2” and “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.”

Freida Pinto: Always wanted to be part of a Christmas movie

Los Angeles– Actress Freida Pinto, who plays music manager Megnah Rai in ‘A Christmas Number One’, says she fulfilled a career ambition by starring in a festive flick.

Pinto told the Metro newspaper: “I play a music manager on the hunt for a Christmas hit song. It’s a romcom but it brings in quite a few other elements. It’s funny and heartfelt. Our goal was to put smiles on people’s faces and bring cheer to their lives.

“I’ve always wanted to be part of a Christmas movie. I’ve been on the lookout for the perfect one to be part of and here it is.”

The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actress also shared that the 2006 movie ‘The Holiday’, which stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet,is her favourite Christmas movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk

Asked for her choice of festive viewing, the Indian actress said: “‘The Holiday’. It’s with Cameron Diaz, who doesn’t seem to age. We were watching ‘The Mask’ the other day and I was like, ‘How has she not aged one bit?'”

Pinto was previously in a relationship with her ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ co-star Dev Patel and is proud to see how his career has progressed since their amicable split in 2014.

The actress said: “Look at the amazing strides Dev has made in his career – the first Indian-British guy to be playing David Copperfield. I mean, come on, that’s huge! That’s massive!

“And then I’m so excited about him in ‘The Green Knight’. It’s been a tough journey because you’re constantly getting stares and glares, like, ‘You want to play what?’ I feel like we’ve earned it now.” (IANS)