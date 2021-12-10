Bollywood Roundup: Shivangi Joshi, Supriya Shukla, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

Shivangi Joshi opens up on upcoming episode of ‘Balika Vadhu’

Mumbai– ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress Shivangi Joshi, who portrays ‘Anandi’ in the show, has opened up about the upcoming episode, which is all about Anandi’s 18th birthday.

Shivangi says: “Anandi’s 18th birthday will bring disruptions in the show as her family and Jigar are eagerly waiting to make their marriage official. But destiny seems to have other plans for Anandi. I feel extremely grateful to be a part of Balika Vadhu and to play Anandi in her new avatar.”

Now, in the coming episode, the audience will see how on Anandi’s 18th birthday, Jigar (played by Samridh Bawa) and Maadi Baa (played by Ketki Dave) tell everyone that Anandi and Jigar have legally become husband and wife. This will bring a lot of changes in the circumstances, as Anandi is willing to study further.

“It’s always a delight to play such an ever-evolving character that is so powerful and an inspiration to many. Hope the viewers will continue being a part of my journey,” she adds.

‘Balika Vadhu’ airs on Colors.

Supriya Shukla enjoys playing strong characters, taking up challenging roles

Mumbai– Actress Supriya Shukla, who is seen in television shows ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and ‘Molkki’, enjoys playing characters which are strong and challenging.

She says: “Whenever and whatever I shoot for, I make sure my presence in the show makes some difference and I get my screen time. I enjoy acting for characters which are strong, challenging and have their own independent value.”

Despite having a busy schedule, she makes sure to take time out for herself.

The actress adds: “I’m blessed to be a prominent part of popular television shows. As all the shows are produced by Balaji Telefilms, it becomes easier to adjust my timings. But all the shows are close to my heart and the team is like my family. I enjoy keeping myself busy with shoots. But I also make sure to keep the Sundays for myself, and for my daughters and family.”

Supriya is known for featuring in shows like ‘Bahu Begum’, ‘Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel’. She also acted in Bollywood movies like ‘Parineeta’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘Main Tera Hero’, among others.

Ayushmann Khurrana thanks parents for values, life lessons

Mumbai– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose rom-com ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ hit the theaters on Friday, took a moment to thank his parents, P. Khurrana and Poonam Khurrana, for the values they have instilled in him.

He feels that it’s their parenting which enabled him to make some brave choices in his career.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of himself with his parents, with the caption: “Thank you Maa and Papa for all the values and all the life lessons that you have patiently taught me. They have been and will always be with me as my guiding light. I’m blessed to have you as my parents. Love you.”

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ aims to start a conversation on love as Ayushmann’s character of a body-builder from Chandigarh falls in love with a trans-woman, played by Vaani Kapoor.

With this film, the actor continues his streak of doing content-driven cinema that brings different subjects into national consciousness, besides presenting new perspectives.

Additi Gupta says ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’ is a relatable story

Mumbai– Actress Additi Gupta, who plays the lead role of Dr. Deepika in the medical drama ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’, says that she finds the story, character and even the title of the show relatable.

“The relatability factor works with people and it is also something that helps me to connect. The show has that kind of a narrative and approach,” she says.

Giving us a glimpse of the story, which is based on doctors and their struggles, she adds: “We consider doctors as Gods, and we expect so much but ultimately they are humans. Also nobody talks about how they feel when they are unable to save a life. The show also has that part of it. But majorly it’s about women. We’re talking about a woman who had to struggle a lot to reach where she’s today. A lot of other taboo topics will also be highlighted.

“It’s not just the medical field that we are talking about but in every aspect of life, even something as basic as a woman driving.”

As the show is based on doctors, it is thrilling for Additi to play this profession on screen.

“It’s thrilling even to learn about medicines, how to use a stethoscope, and how to do that during pregnancy, various terms, and how surgeries are done. You need to be authentic,” she says.

On working with the showmakers, Additi shares that with this journey, she is getting to understand that the best thing about both Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot are that they are not fussy about things, and are very kind.

Pooja Hegde: ‘Soch liya’ introduces roller-coaster chemistry the lead characters share

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming pan-India film ‘Radhe Shyam’, says the song ‘Soch liya’ from the movie introduces the chemistry her character Prerana shares with Prabhas’s.

The film will be released in four languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

The latest song is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon. Pooja’s avatar in ‘Soch Liya’ has classic European get-up and vintage charm written all over it.

Talking about the number, Pooja said: “‘Soch Liya’ presents many shades of Prerana in ‘Radhe Shyam’. I’m thrilled that the song is out now. What’s special about it is that it takes viewers through a mixed bag of emotions.

“It introduces the roller-coaster of the chemistry the lead characters share. I’m happy to have a song I can hear on the loop.”

The song shows Pooja staging a plethora of emotions while she reacts to flirtation by her co-star Prabhas, evades him and seems immune to his charm. Her expressions hint at separation and spur curiosity about her role in the epic saga.

‘Radhe Shyam’ is slated for release on January 14, 2022. Being a Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is billed as an epic love story made under UV Creations banner. (IANS)