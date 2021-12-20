Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Vishnu Vishal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more…

Shilpa Shetty opens up about parenting lessons from ‘Encanto’

Mumbai– As the animated musical fantasy ‘Encanto’ gears up for its OTT release, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty can’t contain her excitement, majorly because the film imparts some important lessons to parents.

Putting the case forward for new-age parenting, the actress said, “I firmly believe that we need to let children mould their personalities in whatever way they feel most comfortable. As parents you realise very early on that no two kids are alike.”

Revealing the cause behind her learning, she said, “Each of them have their own individual qualities which makes them special. We tend to ignore the gifts our children already possess and seek something different from them. This is what I learnt from ‘Encanto'”.

“We see Mirabel struggle to find her own magical powers but through the course of her adventure, she discovers her true self. I recommend that this Christmas Eve, everyone should watch Mirabel and the Madrigals family in this exhilarating masterpiece ‘Encanto’ on Disney+ Hotstar to discover their true magic,” she added.

‘Encanto’, based on the magical lives of the Madrigals family where every child is blessed with a unique magical power, tells the story of the family’s survival when faced with a cruel plot that threatens the very magic that makes them special.

The film, directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24 and will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Actor Vishnu Vishal to launch brother Rudra in 2022

Chennai– Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal, whose next film ‘FIR’ is expected to hit screens in February, on Monday announced that he will be launching his brother Rudra in films next year.

Taking to Twitter, Vishnu Vishal said, “2022 will be special not just because of my films but because I will also be launching my dear brother Rudra in cinema. We’re now looking for scripts for his feature film acting debut. If you have something good, please reach out to us.”

His production house VV Studioz (short for Vishnu Vishal Studioz) also tweeted the news that they were on the look out for good scripts and prescribed some conditions for the scripts they were looking for.

The production house said they were looking for scripts that would suit Rudra and said that those who thought they had a story for him should reach out to them with a synopsis that ran into a minimum of four pages.

The production house also made it clear that only those with bound scripts must apply and that those seeking to direct the actor must have prior experience as either an assistant director, or short filmmaker or an industry professional.

Kareena sends birthday wishes to son Taimur from isolation

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently isolating herself after testing positive for Covid-19, wished her son Taimur Ali Khan on his 5th birthday.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a throwback video of her son, when he just started to walk on his wobbly feet.

Kareena captioned the video, “Your first steps your first fall… I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high… ’cause you are my tiger… Happy Birthday my heartbeat… My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger (sic).”

Her sister Karishma wrote in the comments section, “Happy birthday to our Jaan.”

Kareena’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan also commented, “Happy birthday Tim! Onwards and upwards.”

Kareena is currently recovering in isolation after her Mumbai residence was sealed by the BMC following her test results turning out to be positive when she attended a small gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house.

Manisha Yadav to play female lead in ‘Ninaivellam Neeyada’

Chennai– Actress Manisha Yadav is to play one of the two female leads in director Adhirajan’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Ninaivellam Neeyada’.

Manisha is known for her performances in critically acclaimed films like ‘Vazhakku En 18/9’, ‘Aadhalal Kaadhal Seiveer’ and ‘Oru Kuppai Kadhai’.

The film, which features actor Prajin in the lead, has music by Ilaiyaraaja and Raja Bhattacharjee as its cameraman.

Says Manisha Yadav, “Films like Vazhakku En 18/9′ and ‘Oru Kuppai Kadhai’ helped me gain an identity among fans. This film too offers immense scope for acting. I liked the script as soon as director Adhirajan narrated it to me as this is a character that hides in it several other characters. I haven’t acted in such a forceful character as yet. This role will be quite a challenge for me.”

Sources close to the unit of the film say that 40 per cent of the film has already been shot in places in and around Chennai. Work on the film is progressing at a brisk pace, they added.

Athiya Shetty opens up on body shaming, stresses on empathy

Mumbai– Athiya Shetty recently revealed that she has been a victim of body shaming in her childhood because she looked a certain way and that it took her a long time to gain her lost confidence.

Recollecting her memories, she said, “Yes I have fallen into the category of body shaming when I was young. People need to realise that body shaming is not only associated with being overweight but also being skinny. I have always believed that commenting on someone’s weight, appearance or anything that can make them less confident is something that is inappropriate.”

Highlighting the importance of carefully choosing words, the actress said, “Our words have such an impact on people and our everyday lives. It’s important to be kind and understand that how we feel reflects in our everyday activities as well as our everyday doings and it can come from a very subconscious place as well. So one has to be mindful of how they comment and what they say about people.”

Talking about her healing process, she said, “I used to be very, very conscious of my body and I still am, but I am a lot better because I am a lot more confident about myself and who I am as a person today.”

Talking about the notion of beauty in society, she said, “There are so many false adjectives of beautiful. I think it is scary because you see so many people wanting to look the same way and because of social media it is also starting from a very young age which is sad.”

The actress shared that flaws are a mark of being human and there’s nothing wrong with imperfections, “Being imperfect is your own perfect, it is important to help society understand that not everyone is the same so I think it’s more spoken about for women rather than men to have different body types. All men don’t need to be muscular and look a certain way because it is tough to sometimes be a certain way and you shouldn’t need to feel that,” she concluded.

Anjali Tatrari outlines her double role in ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na’

Mumbai– ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na’ actress Anjali Tatrari opened up on playing a double role in the upcoming sequence of the show.

In the upcoming episodes, Anjali will not only be seen as Krisha, but also as Maya. She elaborates in detail about their looks and the challenges in switching between these two characters.

Anjali shares: “The current track has kept me on my toes, especially with Devraj and Krisha’s major conflict playing out. The upcoming track will also see the introduction of Maya, Devraj’s first wife who looks exactly like Krisha. This gives me the opportunity to play a double role for the first time and when the makers had narrated the script to me, this was one of the major deciding factors for me to do this show. The challenge of playing two characters was really exciting for me and I knew I had to take up this part.”

The show revolves around the story of Krisha Chaturvedi (played by Anjali Tatrari), who gets married to Prince Devraj (played by Avinesh Rekhi). After coming to Devraj’s house, she came to know how he was earlier married to Maya, who looked exactly like Krisha. Though it is shown in the daily soap that Maya is no more, this revelation leaves Krisha doubtful of Devraj’s love for her.

She further adds on the challenges faced while playing a double role: “With Maya’s track starting, we have been shooting back-to-back sequences where I am playing Krisha in one sequence and Maya in another. There are times when I have just finished an intense, crying sequence as Krisha and then, I have to get into the classy and chic avatar of Maya.”

“I love playing this variation of characters, where Krisha is a vulnerable character who will adjust in any situation, while Maya is a headstrong girl who will do what she feels like, be it in any situation. Their looks are also different. Krisha’s look is very simple, while Maya’s avatar is more modern. The hair and make-up are also so different. I must add that I am more like Krisha in terms of nature and Maya in terms of style and look. Having said that, I love both of my characters,” she says. (IANS)