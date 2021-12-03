Bollywood Roundup: Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth, Wamiqa Gabbi, and more…

Sara Ali Khan pens heartfelt note for Rohit Shetty, Aanand L Rai

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan, who will soon be seen in ‘Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, has expressed her gratitude to her upcoming films director Aanand L Rai and her ‘Simmba maker Rohit Shetty for giving her the opportunity to be a part of their films.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a collage of their photographs in her story where the three can be seen indulging in a funny conversation.

Using her rhyming skills to portray her love for the directors, Sara wrote: “Only love, respect, gratitude and a little masti (fun). Aapki bacchi always hasti (your kiddo is always smiling).”

Earlier, during the wrap of ‘Simmba’, Sara also thanked Rohit Shetty for his warmth, guidance, patience during the shoot.

The actress is now awaiting the release of ‘Atrangi Re’, which has been produced by T-Series, Cape Of Good Films and Colour Yellow Productions. The film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by his long time collaborator, Himanshu Sharma, is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.

Actor Siddharth: Stop persecuting the film industry

Hyderabad– Actor Siddharth, who recently appeared in the movie ‘Maha Samudram’ alongside Sharwanand, had written a series of tweets on Thursday questioning the government on low cap of movie ticket prices.

Siddharth suggested the Andhra Pradesh government, to calculate the average house rent and per capita consumer spending on durables, and then decide the prices of movie tickets. He also brings in, a simple example of how much money he had spent on watching a movie, when he watched a movie abroad, for the first time.

“The first time I saw a movie abroad was 25 years ago. I used my student I-card and saw a movie for 8 dollars. That was Rs. 200 at the time. Today our films match all countries in technology, talent and employment…. #SaveCinema”, Siddharth’s Tweet reads.

Going on, about the same issue, the actor wrote: “A film’s budget and scale is not decided by the consumer… It is decided by the creator and the investor. No individual has the right to decide how much anyone earns from cinema.”

“Why is it that the film industry has to constantly be seen as a problem area by governments intent on telling them how to recover their investment?” the Rang De Basanti’ star questioned.

Siddharth opined that the Government Orders for ticket rates and limits on the number of shows, which comes under the violation of the MRTP Act. “Give cinema and cinema halls a chance to survive. Please,” he appealed.

Wamiqa Gabbi: Looking forward to doing one Punjabi film a year

Mumbai– Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who has worked across regional cinemas of Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Punjabi, has said that she would like to stick to her roots and will try to do one Punjabi film a year, henceforth.

Explaining her relationship with the state of Punjab, the actress said: “Punjab is very close to my heart. My emotions are rooted there and so are the people and places I love. I had a dream and I left my home to pursue bigger goals in life but not a day passes by when I don’t remember my Punjab. It’s beauty, its culture, the language, the food, the family bond that still exists; all of this is a part of my very being.”

The actress, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Punjabi film, ï¿½Galwakdi’ as Amberdeep Kaur, elaborated her plans for the future.

She added: “Over the years, I have been a part of many regional and Hindi films but I look forward to doing at least one Punjabi film every year. I grew up in Punjab and now that I am entertaining audiences in all kinds of languages, why should I leave Punjabi behind? I want my fellow Punjabis to appreciate my work and I want to be able to churn out good content for the Punjabi audience”.

Ali Fazal joins Gerard Butler in action thriller ‘Kandahar’

Mumbai– Actor Ali Fazal is all set to star in an action thriller titled ‘Kandahar’ alongside Gerard Butler.

‘Kandahar’, is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who has directed films like ‘Angel Has Fallen’, ‘Felon’, Greenland’ and an upcoming Film with JK Simmons ‘National Champions’ among many others.

Commenting on being a part of the project, an excited Ali said: “I always look forward to new and exciting ventures . We are all set to begin production soon”.

‘Kandahar’ is based on the screenplay, which the director developed in tandem with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. Mitchell’s experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan have shaped up the story and the principal photography of the film is expected to begin soon in Saudi Arabia.

The film is being produced by Thunder Road Films, the producers of the ‘John Wick’ and ‘Sicario’, G-BASE and Capstone Group.

Back at home, Ali will be soon seen in an untitled Arati Kadav film. The actor took to his Instagram a few days back to share the first look of the futuristic space film.

Vicky-Katrina wedding: Event-related stickers must on vehicles

Jaipur– Ahead of the proposed wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Sawai Madhopur district on December 9, special instructions have been issued to put event-related stickers on all vehicles associated with the event.

Also, all guests attending the wedding must carry full vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report, District Collector Rajendra Kishan said on Friday.

The DC gave instructions regarding the compliance of Covid guidelines in the marriage ceremony, and briefed the hotel management and other concerned officials about law and order, security, traffic, parking etc.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to tie the knot at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9.

Speaking to the media, Kishan said, “The 120 guests attending the wedding shall follow all the Covid protocols, and only double vaccinated guests will get entry to the wedding venue.”

On Friday morning, the DC had convened a meeting in this regard, which was attended by the officials from the district administration, police, forest department, hotel staff and event managers.

The meeting was convened to ensure that adequate arrangements are in place for crowd control, smooth regulation of traffic etc. (IANS)