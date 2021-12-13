Bollywood Roundup: Samyuktha Hegde, Nilu Kohli, Disha Parmar, and more…

Samyuktha Hegde asks people to not judge others on the basis of what they see

Chennai– Pointing out that everybody has to fight their own silent battles, actress Samyuktha Hegde on Monday urged people not to judge others on the basis of what they saw.

The actress, who will be seen opposite actor Prabhu Deva in the upcoming Tamil film ‘Thael’, took to social media to highlight that it was no cakewalk for people who were lean and were trying to gain weight as well.

She wrote on her Instagram page, “Dear friend with a different body type, Thank you for constantly acknowledging how lucky I am to be skinny. Thank you for not even considering my body concerns. Thank you for always ignoring my efforts at being fit and calling me blessed. Thank you for not appreciating my efforts for transforming my body from 45 to 50 kilos. Thank you for telling me ‘You can eat anything and it won’t even show’. Thank you for letting me know that a ‘skinny to fit’ journey doesn’t matter, it’s only the ‘fat to fit’ that counts. Regards, Your skinny friend.”

“Everyone is fighting their silent battles, don’t make judgements based on what you see, some people are trying to lose weight while some are trying to gain, some stay fit their whole lives by constantly putting efforts. No one is LUCKY.

Nilu Kohli enjoys day out with co-actors Usha Bachani, Indira Krishnan

Mumbai– Actress Nilu Kohli enjoyed a day out with her fellow actors Usha Bachani and Indira Krishnan who all feature together in TV show ‘Ek Ladki Anjaani Si’.

Nilu says: “It was a fun filled reunion for three of us. Usha and Indira are my close friends. We couldn’t meet for a long time because of Covid-19 scare. So we planned our day out after years. It is always great to meet old friends. We may not meet very often because of our packed schedules but we are there for each other always.

“We’ve known each other for over 18 years now and we always bonded well. We were always each other’s strength and never brought each other down. We are thick friends who stood the test of time. We never judged each other and in the world of today, where friendship is not a very familiar word among same aged co-actors, we defied that norm.”

Nilu who has worked in popular Bollywood movies like ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Housefull 2’ and is also popular on television after featuring in shows like ‘Shastri Sisters’, ‘Naamkarann’, ‘Bhabhi’ among others and is now exploring the digital space.

“After working in movies and television I wanted to explore digital space too. So I featured in a few short films produced for social welfare. However I’m always open for TV and Bollywood projects,” she added.

Nothing serious about Samantha’s health condition, team clarifies

Hyderabad– After Samantha Ruth Prabhu was rumoured to have developed a severe viral infection, her manager has clarified that it is nothing but a slight cough.

Earlier on Monday, the actress had visited a private hospital, which triggered gossip on her health condition.

The news created wide speculation among the public and her fans got worried about Samantha’s health condition. To clear the air, an official statement from Samantha’s manager has been released.

The statement denies any seriousness, brushing off rumours about her health. The ‘Oh Baby’ actress had a slight cough, for which she visited a private hospital. As a precautionary action, Samantha also underwent a Covid test which was only done to rule out any possible infection.

“Actress @Samanthaprabhu2 is healthy. She is taking rest at her home after undergoing a test at AIG Hospital due to a slight cough yesterday. Do not believe any rumours or social media gossips,” Samantha’s manager told the media.

This clarification from Samantha’s team has come as a big relief for the fans who are now wishing her a speedy recovery.

Samantha, who recently participated in shooting for ‘Pushpa’s item song, had jived with Allu Arjun.

Parineeti Chopra debuts on TV with reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Partineeti Chopra has been roped in for the reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’. She will be joining Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar on the panel of judges.

She says this show will give her a chance to meet people from different parts of the country and it is surely going to be an exciting thing for her.

She says: “I have always loved being on stage and interacting with a live audience and I was aware that reality television shows would give me the chance of meeting people from parts of India whom we don’t get to interact with easily and hear their stories. I would get offers to be a part of reality shows but none of the shows felt right, this is the show which felt right as it gave me the scope to do both of these things.”

For the actress, who has been part of Bollywood, making a television debut with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty is truly a great experience.

“It is an absolute honour for me to share this stage with Karan Johar and Mithun Da, who are both stalwarts in their field and are truly legends,” she adds.

Disha Parmar opens up about upcoming sequence in ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2’

Mumbai– ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2’ actress Disha Parmar talks about the upcoming sequence in the show, where her on-screen character Priya gets jealous and how this will affect her relationship with Ram (Nakuul Mehta).

When asked if jealousy is the right way of expressing her feelings, Disha says: “I don’t think I have ever experienced a relationship in the absence of jealousy. Mild jealousy is the needed electricity to keep a relationship alive and thriving. These aching pangs are nothing but our heart’s language of hurting for our beloved. Priya’s jealousy is healthy, is needed, especially since they started on a rocky road.”

“Her feeling jealous will take her to the right path of making her fall head over heels in love with Ram. And I think I remember a quote which goes something like ‘In jealousy, there is more of self-love than love’. So here you have Priya, coming to terms with her feelings for Ram, coming to terms with her married life with him and wanting to be with him,” she adds.

Pooja Banerjee: Never intended to break stereotypes, it just happened organically

Mumbai– ‘KumKum Bhagya’ actress Pooja Banerjee recently opened up about her pregnancy and she confessed that she wanted to work during her pregnancy too.

From shooting for dance sequences in her trimester to stating that “I want to inspire other TV actresses”, Pooja wants to break the stereotype that motherhood is a profound pause in a woman’s professional career.

Pooja said: “I have come across so many people who told me that I should slow down a bit, or take a break etc. I will work till the time my body allows me to, and talking about the benchmarks honestly I have never intended and all that has just come out very organically because this is how I am since the beginning, I love to multitask.”

Furthermore, she also admitted that the fitness enthusiast in her can happily take a backseat for now. “If I am gaining weight I will happily gain weight. I have no qualms with that, I want to enjoy this phase of my life as well,” she added.

On the professional front, she is known for shows such as ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ and is currently seen as Rhea Mehra in ‘KumKum Bhagya’. (IANS)