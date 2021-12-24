Bollywood Roundup: Ranveer Singh, Neena Gupta, Tiger Shroff, and more…

Ranveer shares adorable picture of his mom with 1983 World Cup

Mumbai– Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev in ’83’, shared a picture of his mother Anju Bhavnani holding the World Cup that the Indian skipper and his vice-captain, Mohinder Amarnath, lifted on June 25, 1983, at Lord’s.

Ranveer took to his Instagram and captioned the picture: “Hum jeet gaye, Mumma! (ps: that’s the actual cup!) #ThisIs83 #83TheFilm @83thefilm (sic).”

Ranveer’s fellow actor, Harrdy Sandhu, who plays Madan Lal in ’83’, commented with heart emojis under the picture.

Actress Richa Chadha, too, took to the comments section and wrote: “Jeet gaye! Thanks for this historic film. Thanks also for waiting for the cinemas for this one. It’s a sixer!!!” She was referring to the long time ’83’ was kept on hold because its makers wanted the film to be released in theatres only.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter and columnist, Shweta Bachchan, commented: “Adorable”.

Neena Gupta, Kapil Dev make surprise appearances in ’83’

Mumbai– Actress Neena Gupta essays the part of Kapil Dev’s mother Rajkumari Lal Nikhanj in ’83’. Ironically, the father of her daughter, Sir Viv Richards, was Kapil’s bete noir at the 1983 World Cup.

The film has another surprise in it: Kapil Dev makes a cameo appearance as a member of the audience who picks up the ball after a cracker of a shot by Ranveer Singh, who plays the cricket legend in the film. The character played by Kapil exclaims: “Good shot, Kapil!”

The Indian cricket team, spearheaded by Kapil Dev, squared off against the mighty West Indies in the 1983 World Cup finals. Neena Gupta dated Sir Viv, the West Indies batting legend, who was a member of the 1983 Carribean squad led by Sir Clive Lloyd, which was then considered invincible, having won the first two World Cups.

In the finals, Sir Viv scored 33 runs from 28 balls with a strike rate of 117.85 before he was caught dramatically by Kapil on a Madan Lal delivery. Earlier, when India was playing, he proved expensive with the ball — conceding eight runs in the one and only over he bowled.

Neena Gupta and Sir Viv started dating in the late 1980s and their daughter, Masaba Gupta, is one of India’s leading couturiers and also an actor who made her debut with the Netflix original, ‘Masaba Masaba’.

Neena completed her part of shooting for the film back in December 2019.

Tiger Shroff drops special motion poster from ‘Ganapath’

Mumbai– Action star Tiger Shroff has shared the special motion poster from his film, ‘Ganapath’, setting the ball in motion for the countdown of the film which will arrive in theatres after a year on December 23, 2022.

Tiger took to his Instagram to share the countdown motion poster as he captioned the asset: “Taiyyar Rehnaa !!! God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath Next Christmas in cinemas near you! #23rdDecember #1YearToGanapath”.

The motion poster features Tiger at his usual self of pulling off acrobatics with a chiseled body. Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff commented under the video, “There’s nobody doing it like you… No f****** body.”

‘Ganapath’, is a dystopian thriller directed by Vikas Bahl (Queen, 2014), which also stars Kriti Sanon and boasts of high-octane action sequences choreographed by international stunt directors. The film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani, has almost reached the finishing line in London after an extensive schedule.

Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious birthday wish for Anil Kapoor goes viral

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a rib-tickling birthday message for his uncle and actor Anil Kapoor’s birthday and has called him ‘a storehouse of youth’ and an ‘everlasting beauty’.

The ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Daraar’ actor took to his Instagram and shared a string of pictures hilariously comparing his and Anil’s age progression with the senior actor staying youthful throughout.

He captioned the pictures: “Youth ka Khazana Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna Sirf Evergreen hi nahin, Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin, He ages like fine wine And makes all other actors whine Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, It’s the curious case of Anil Kapoor! P.S.: Happy birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa!”

Arjun’s other uncle, Sanjay Kapoor reacted with laugh emojis in the comment section. Casting director of the YRF camp, Shanoo Sharma also commented “Best”.

Arjun and Anil are known for their brilliant camaraderie as they don’t refrain from taking a friendly jibe at each other, the reason their chemistry came out so well in ‘Mubarakan’, which marked their first on-screen collaboration.

Akshay Kumar: I don’t ever worry about work pressure

Mumbai– In his over a three-decade-long journey in Hindi cinema, superstar Akshay Kumar has been a part of many blockbusters and has given several iconic characters.

However, the National-Award winning actor does not think about burdening himself with the thought of competing with himself and says that he wants to do films with simplicity and not in complications.

Akshay has given some unforgettable characters to cinema such as Raju from ‘Hera Pheri’, Raj Malhotra in ‘Aitraaz’, Makrand “Mac” Godbhole from ‘Garam Masala’, Happy Singh from ‘Singh is Kinng’, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi from ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Sajjad Ali Khan from his latest release ‘Atrangi Re’ to name a few from a bag full of blockbuster hits.

Does it get pressurising to taking up the game higher every time he comes on screen?

Akshay in a chat with IANS said: “No, I don’t have any kind of thing which… For me, I don’t have any burden… I don’t think about it. There is no pressure. I don’t want think about it also… I just want to think about what kind of films I am doing in the future, tomorrow what shooting I have to go for, what role am I doing. I just want to think that. I want to do films with simplicity and not in complications.”

Akshay has his diaries full or next year. The 54-year-old star has several back-to-back releases such as ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘OMG 2: Oh My God! 2’.

“I feel good I have around 5-6 films next year and I don’t know how would I do it,” Akshay said.

'Atrangi Re' has released digitally on Disney+ Hostar.